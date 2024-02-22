Yankees star Nestor Cortes Jr. shows off custom 44 Pro suede glove embossed with personalized initials

Yankees star Nestor Cortes Jr. recently showed off his customized 44 Pro suede baseball glove to his fans. The All-Star pitcher looks all set for the upcoming season and was seen flaunting his customized glove in his latest Instagram story.

Cortes recently showed his customized 44 Pro sued glove, which is one of his favorite gloves. He stated that he first used a suede glove in 2021 and loved the experience.

The font used in Cortes' custom 44 Pro glove has the matching font from his wrist tattoo which he got after the 2021 season. The glove is suede by the 44. The company also attached a 'Nasty Nester' patch, specialized for the star pitcher, on the glove.

The webbing of the glove is almost the same as the stitching of a baseball. The 29-year-old Yankees glove also has 'Hialeah Kid' written on it, which was one of the nicknames he got during player weekends in 2019. Cortes' jersey number for his team, '65', is also stamped on the inside of the glove. Cortes has mentioned that he would be using this glove in the upcoming season.

Nestor Cortes is set to return to action at the start of the 2024 MLB season

Yankees flamethrower Nestor Cortes is set to return to the field at the start of the 2024 season. The star was just limited to only 12 starts last season due to a shoulder injury but would hope to change that this year.

According to journalist Bryan Hoch, the pitcher has been practicing since the beginning of December and is set to start for the Yankees in the upcoming season. Hoch said:

"Nestor Cortes has been throwing since Dec. 3 and said that he expects to be ready for the beginning of the season. He’s lined up to pitch one of the Mexico City games, but that will depend on how he’s bouncing back."

The 2024 season is one filled with promise for NY and it will be interesting to see if Cortes can help push them back into the playoffs.

