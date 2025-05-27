Yankees vs Angels: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 27, 2025

Today at 9:38 pm ET, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels will continue their three-game set. New York is visiting the Angels and won the opening contest on Monday night, 5-1.

Yankees vs Angels Recent Form and Records

The Angels have been one of baseball's hottest teams. Despite a record of 25-28, they recently had an eight-game winning streak and have still won seven of their last 10. They're on a three-game losing streak, though.

The Yankees come in at 33-20 on the season and have the second-best record in the AL. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and have won three straight. They're coming off a series win over the Colorado Rockies.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA, 80 strikeouts) vs. Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA, 43 strikeouts)

Carlos Rodon is on the mound today (Imagn)

Rodon was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 175 innings last season.

Last Start: Six innings, two hits, no runs, two walks and eight strikeouts

Career vs. Angels: 3-4 with a 5.21 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 innings (seven appearances)

Anderson was 10-15 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: 4.2 innings, seven hits, five runs, six walks and no strikeouts

Career vs. Yankees: 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 innings (three appearances)

Must-watch Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge had another hit last night and two walks, raising his season stat line to an absurd .398 average, 18 home runs, 47 RBI and 80 hits.

Not to be outdone, Paul Goldschmidt is hitting a scorching .345 with 16 extra-base hits and 27 RBI.

Angels

Zach Neto led off the game last night with a huge home run. He's been hot in May, hitting six home runs and adding 14 RBI in just 24 games.

Zach Neto has been hot this month (Imagn)

Taylor Ward has provided LA's power this year. He's got 15 home runs and 37 RBI as well as a .778 OPS.

Injuries

The latest injury update says that Angels breakout catcher Logan O'Hoppe is day-to-day after being removed last night. They say the move was precautionary. For the Yankees, Luis Gil is nearing a return to throwing off the mound, and Marcus Stroman is throwing a bullpen session today.

Yankees vs Angels Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Yankees -190 Yankees -1.5 (-120) Over 9 (-105) Angels +155 Angels +1.5 (+100) Under 9 (-115)

Yankees vs Angels Expert Predictions

While Tyler Anderson has been good this year, Carlos Rodon has been great. He's given the Yankees excellent outings, and he gives them a fair edge in the pitching matchup tonight.

On offense, this matchup is not close. The Yankees have a ton of good hitters, while the Angels are missing Mike Trout, and no one has been that great recently. The Yankees also have Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to aid Aaron Judge.

Prediction: Yankees 6, Angels 2

