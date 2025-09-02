Yankees vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 2, 2025

The Houston Astros welcome the New York Yankees for the first game of their three-game series, and both teams are coming in hot with 76 wins each.
Houston will seek to show its home superiority, while the Yankees hope to maintain their excellent road record. With major sluggers and aces taking the mound for both teams, Tuesday's series opener is emerging as a high-risk, must-see affair in the AL.
Starting Pitchers
Max Fried - New York Yankees
Fried has been an impenetrable wall on the mound for the Yankees this year. At 14-5, 3.06 ERA, and 154 Ks, he's mixing pinpoint control with strikeout potential. In his last few outings, he's been all but unhittable, having hitters guessing with his biting breaking ball and solid fastball command.
Framber Valdez - Houston Astros
Valdez delivers his trademark sinker-heavy arsenal for the Astros, compiling 158 strikeouts in 158 innings with a 3.18 ERA. He excels at generating weak contact and double plays, which makes him a difficult matchup for New York's sluggers. Facing high-pressure lineups, he has displayed the poise and finesse that can break a close game in Houston's direction.
Hot Hitters
Jose Altuve - Houston Astros
Altuve combines veteran guile with explosive hitting, batting .274 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs this year. His aggressive attitude and quick hands make him a threat on any pitch, and his speed puts extra pressure on defenses, making routine plays into scoring threats.
Paul Goldschmidt - New York Yankees
Goldschmidt is the Yankees' consistent pulse, batting .278 with 10 home runs and 43 runs batted in. His capacity to punish error anywhere on the strike zone, along with his timing, makes him a matchup nightmare, particularly when the Astros attempt to break up the Yankees' rhythm.
Injury Report
Astros:
- Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique),
- Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion),
- John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion/nasal),
- Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder),
- Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf),
- Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand),
- Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Yankees:
- Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm),
- Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back),
- Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle),
- Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Current Odds
- Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+144) | Astros +1.5 (−176)
- Total: Over 8 (-103) | Under 8 (-118)
- Moneyline: Yankees -120 | Astros -102
Final Score Prediction & Best Bets
- Yankees Moneyline (-120)
- Over 8 (-103)
- Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases
Projection: Yankees 5, Astros 4