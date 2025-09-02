Yankees vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 2, 2025

The Houston Astros welcome the New York Yankees for the first game of their three-game series, and both teams are coming in hot with 76 wins each.

Ad

Houston will seek to show its home superiority, while the Yankees hope to maintain their excellent road record. With major sluggers and aces taking the mound for both teams, Tuesday's series opener is emerging as a high-risk, must-see affair in the AL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried - New York Yankees

Fried has been an impenetrable wall on the mound for the Yankees this year. At 14-5, 3.06 ERA, and 154 Ks, he's mixing pinpoint control with strikeout potential. In his last few outings, he's been all but unhittable, having hitters guessing with his biting breaking ball and solid fastball command.

Ad

Trending

Framber Valdez - Houston Astros

Valdez delivers his trademark sinker-heavy arsenal for the Astros, compiling 158 strikeouts in 158 innings with a 3.18 ERA. He excels at generating weak contact and double plays, which makes him a difficult matchup for New York's sluggers. Facing high-pressure lineups, he has displayed the poise and finesse that can break a close game in Houston's direction.

Hot Hitters

Jose Altuve - Houston Astros

Altuve combines veteran guile with explosive hitting, batting .274 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs this year. His aggressive attitude and quick hands make him a threat on any pitch, and his speed puts extra pressure on defenses, making routine plays into scoring threats.

Ad

Paul Goldschmidt - New York Yankees

Goldschmidt is the Yankees' consistent pulse, batting .278 with 10 home runs and 43 runs batted in. His capacity to punish error anywhere on the strike zone, along with his timing, makes him a matchup nightmare, particularly when the Astros attempt to break up the Yankees' rhythm.

Injury Report

Astros:

Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee),

Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion),

John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion/nasal),

Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring),

Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf),

Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand),

Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Yankees:

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back),

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle),

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+144) | Astros +1.5 (−176)

Total: Over 8 (-103) | Under 8 (-118)

Moneyline: Yankees -120 | Astros -102

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Yankees Moneyline (-120) Over 8 (-103) Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases

Projection: Yankees 5, Astros 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More