Yankees vs. Astros: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 10, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros on Sunday for the finale of the three-game series that took place in the Bronx over the weekend. Coming into this fixture, the Bronx Bombers sit third in the AL East with a 62-55 record, while the Astros, currently 65-52, lead the AL West.

Let's take a look at the odds to get an idea of how the action might play out in Sunday's game.

Yankees vs Astros prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is ace Max Fried, who has been superb this year, boasting a 12-4 record, along with a 2.78 ERA and 132 total strikeouts.

Max Fried in action against the Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

Offensively, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham are the key players for the Bronx Bombers.

For the Astros, Jason Alexander makes his latest start. On paper, Alexander has fared much worse than his counterpart this season, with a 2-1 record, along with a 5.97 ERA and 26 total strikeouts.

At the plate, the likes of Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Jesus Sanchez and Yainer Diaz have enjoyed plenty of success of late for the visitors.

Looking at the pitching matchup, all signs point to a victory for the hosts in this one, which would allow them to clinch the series in the process.

Prediction: New York Yankees 5, Houston Astros 4

Odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -196, Houston Astros +165

Run Line: New York -1.5 (-106), Houston +1.5 (-114)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-127), Under 8.5 (+104)

Injury report

Yankees injuries:

Austin Slater: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-day IL (Back)

Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL (Oblique)

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Astros injuries:

Jake Meyers: 10-day IL (Calf)

Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Finger)

Shawn Dubin: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Brandon Walter: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)

J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Zach Dezenzo: 60-day IL (Hand)

Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Isaac Paredes: 60-day IL (Hamstring)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Yordan Alvarez: 60-day IL (Hand)

Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Pedro Leon: 60-day IL (Knee)

Expert's picks

Most Max Fried starts have resulted in wins for the hosts this season, and that trend should continue on Sunday.

Money Line: New York Yankees -196

Run Line: Houston Astros +1.5 (-114)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-127)

