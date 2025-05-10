Yankees vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

Following a blowout win in the series opener the New York Yankees will be out to clinch the series with a second consecutive win against the Athletics on Saturday.
The Yankees offense led by Aaron Judge ran rampant on Friday for a 10-2 win. Fans could expect a similar performance for the AL East leaders with Carlos Rodon on the mound on Saturday.
Yankees vs. Athletics recent form and records
New York Yankees
The Yankees lead the AL East with a 22-16 record despite some mixed results over the last few games. They are 5-5 in their last 10 outings but came into Friday's game with a series win against the San Diego Padres.
Athletics
The Athletics on the other hand, are not doing great at their temporary home in Sacramento, registering a dismal 7-12 record at home. They will need to up their game significantly if they want to keep up with their AL rivals in the series.
Injuries
New York
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Day To Day - Side
Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee
JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs
Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow
DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf
Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back
Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Athletics
Zack Gelof 2B 10-day IL - Ribs
J.T. Ginn RP 15-day IL - Elbow
Jose Leclerc RP 60-Day IL - Lat
Michel Otanez RP 15-day IL - Shoulder
Brady Basso RP 60-Day IL - Shoulder
Luis Medina SP 60-Day IL - Elbow
Ken Waldichuk SP 60-Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
A resurgent Carlos Rodon will be on the mound to secure a series victory for the Yankees. Rodon is 4-3 for the season with a 2.96 ERA. He pitched 6.2 scoreless innings against the Padres with wife strikeouts, allowing three hits.
Rodon will be up against Athletics starter JP Sears on Saturday. The 29-year-old has been solid for the team with a 4-2 record and a 2.93 ERA. His last outing was in a 3-2 win against the Marlins where he went 6.2 innings, conceding two earned runs over four hits.
Yankees vs. Athletics MLB 2025 Betting Odds
Yankees vs. Athletics expert picks and game prediction
The Yankees aren't a one-man team even though captain Aaron Judge is driving the offense with MLB-leading 12 home runs. The two-time MVP is getting good support from Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Ben Rice and others.
One of the supporting cast stood up again on Friday as Jasson Dominguez smashed three home runs, including a career-first grand slam on Friday. Expect the Yankees offense to continue raking in the second game of the series.