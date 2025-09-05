Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 5, 2025

The New York Yankees (78-62) host the Toronto Blue Jays (81-59) on Friday in a crucial three-game series decisive for the American League East division race. The two teams have met 10 times this season, with the road team leading 7-3.

Ad

The Yankees have won 16 of their last 22 games to narrow down the AL East gap to 3.0 games. They have won three straight series, the most recent one coming against the Houston Astros.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have struggled with inconsistency. They have been unable to string win streaks but have taken four of their last six series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Yankees -135; Blue Jays +114

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 80 degrees F, 2% precipitation, Wind 10 mph R-L

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Yankees

Austin Slater: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15 Day IL (Back),

Brent Headrick: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Gerrit Cole: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60 Day IL (Ankle),

Clarke Schmidt: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Jake Cousins: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (Leg)

Ad

Blue Jays

Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Yimi Garcia: 60 Day IL (Ankle),

Robinson Pina: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Nick Sandlin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Yankees

CF T. Grisham L DH Aaron Judge R LF C. Bellinger L 2B J. Chisholm L RF G. Stanton R 1B Ben Rice L C Austin Wells L SS A. Volpe R 3B Ryan McMahon L

Ad

Blue Jays

DH G. Springer R RF A. Barger L 1B V. Guerrero R SS Bo Bichette R CF D. Varsho L C A. Kirk R LF Nathan Lukes L 3B E. Clement R 2B A. Gimenez L

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Expert Prediction and Picks

Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.61 ERA) takes on Blue Jays veteran (8-10, 3.75 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. In four of his last five starts, Gausman has earned two or less runs in 32.0 innings pitched. Schlittler, meanwhile, has been excellent, pitching to a 1.60 ERA in six starts in August.

Ad

The Yankees lineup has been strong with a .264 average in the last 10 games, but the Blue Jays have been better, pacing .297 in their last 10 outings. Jazz Chisholm has four homers in the last 10 games but remains day-to-day for New York.

The battle between the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer trio will be one to watch out for.

Prediction: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4

Picks: Yankees ML (-135), Over 8.5 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More