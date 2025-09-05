Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Sept. 5, 2025

The New York Yankees (78-62) host the Toronto Blue Jays (81-59) on Friday in a crucial three-game series decisive for the American League East division race. The two teams have met 10 times this season, with the road team leading 7-3.
The Yankees have won 16 of their last 22 games to narrow down the AL East gap to 3.0 games. They have won three straight series, the most recent one coming against the Houston Astros.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have struggled with inconsistency. They have been unable to string win streaks but have taken four of their last six series.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
Money Line: Yankees -135; Blue Jays +114
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 80 degrees F, 2% precipitation, Wind 10 mph R-L
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Yankees
- Austin Slater: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15 Day IL (Back),
- Brent Headrick: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Gerrit Cole: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Clarke Schmidt: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Jake Cousins: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (Leg)
Blue Jays
- Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Yimi Garcia: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Robinson Pina: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Sandlin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Yankees
- CF T. Grisham L
- DH Aaron Judge R
- LF C. Bellinger L
- 2B J. Chisholm L
- RF G. Stanton R
- 1B Ben Rice L
- C Austin Wells L
- SS A. Volpe R
- 3B Ryan McMahon L
Blue Jays
- DH G. Springer R
- RF A. Barger L
- 1B V. Guerrero R
- SS Bo Bichette R
- CF D. Varsho L
- C A. Kirk R
- LF Nathan Lukes L
- 3B E. Clement R
- 2B A. Gimenez L
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 1: Expert Prediction and Picks
Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.61 ERA) takes on Blue Jays veteran (8-10, 3.75 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. In four of his last five starts, Gausman has earned two or less runs in 32.0 innings pitched. Schlittler, meanwhile, has been excellent, pitching to a 1.60 ERA in six starts in August.
The Yankees lineup has been strong with a .264 average in the last 10 games, but the Blue Jays have been better, pacing .297 in their last 10 outings. Jazz Chisholm has four homers in the last 10 games but remains day-to-day for New York.
The battle between the Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer trio will be one to watch out for.
Prediction: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4
Picks: Yankees ML (-135), Over 8.5 runs