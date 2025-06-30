Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 30, 2025

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a series on Monday night. New York comes into this game with a record of 48-35, while Toronto is sitting at 45-38.

The All-Star Break is coming soon, and both teams are going to want to finish the first half of the season strong. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and predictions that should be made.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction

Aaron Judge continues to lead the Yankees - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is having a monster season for the Yankees, leading the team with 30 home runs and 67 RBIs. Judge needs help from his teammates in this series, and that has been a problem at times.

Veteran Carlos Rodon is set to take the mound for the Yankees, and he has gone 9-5 with a 2.92 ERA in 2025. Rodon could prove to be the difference in this series.

Max Scherzer is going to start for the Blue Jays. Scherzer has not been sharp yet on the mound, but he is capable of having a dominant start.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs, but Toronto needs the rest of the team to respond. This game could be competitive for a bit, but the Yankees will eventually roll to a win.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -145, Toronto Blue Jays +120

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+120), Blue Jays +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays injuries

New York Yankees injury report

J.C. Escarra (C): Day to Day (Paternity)

Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Ryan Yarbrough (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Yerry De Los Santos (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow discomfort)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)

Gerrit Cole (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow ligament tear)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Paxton Schultz (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right middle finger inflammation)

Daulton Varsho (OF): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks

This should be a competitive series, but focusing on the New York Yankees in the series opener is the way to go.

Money Line: New York Yankees -145

Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN)

