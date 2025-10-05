Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, bets and picks - October 5, 2025 | ALDS Series

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees meet on Sunday at Rogers Centre for Game 2 of the ALDS, with Toronto holding a 1-0 series lead after a gritty Game 1 victory. The Blue Jays have thrived at home all season with a 54-27 record, powered by a balanced offense that ranks among the top six in the American League in home runs.

Meanwhile, the Yankees enter with one of the most potent lineups in baseball, leading the AL in slugging percentage and looking to even the series behind ace Max Fried. With Aaron Judge leading the charge for New York and Toronto’s bats clicking in front of their home crowd, Game 2 promises to be another tense, playoff-caliber battle in this hard-fought divisional series.

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried - New York Yankees

Fried finished the regular season as New York’s ace (19-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 189 K) and brings the sort of control and innings-eating profile you want in a short series. He limits walks, avoids big innings, and commands multiple looks with a quality changeup. If Fried cruises through the early frames, the Yankees can force Toronto into matchup reliance and increase the chance the game stays tight.

Trey Yesavage - Toronto Blue Jays

Yesavage is a 22-year-old rookie with a small but encouraging MLB sample (1-0, 3.21 ERA, 16 K in 14.0 IP). He attacks the zone and misses bats at times, but his lack of big-league innings creates two risks: in-game fatigue and less refined sequencing under playoff stress. Toronto’s blueprint will be to give him a clear plan and leverage a deep pen if the rookie tires.

Hot Hitters

Vlad and Kirk keyed Game 1 (Vlad three hits, including a homer; Kirk two homers). Those two carry the power threat; Springer’s consistency and extra-base ability make him a table-setter and run-creator. If Toronto’s core stays hot, they’ll keep Fried pitching around danger rather than to it.

New York - Aaron Judge / Giancarlo Stanton / Ben Rice

Judge is the Yankees’ single biggest swing threat; one pitch can flip the game. Stanton’s long-ball power and Rice’s speed/contact give New York different ways to manufacture runs if they can’t take advantage of Yesavage early. Fried needs his lineup to be aggressive yet selective early in counts.

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays:

Jose Berrios - 15-Day IL (elbow)

Ty France - 10-Day IL (oblique)

Chris Bassitt - 15-Day IL (back)

Bo Bichette - 10-Day IL (knee)

Robinson Pina - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia - 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo - 60-Day IL (elbow)

New York Yankees:

Brent Headrick - 15-Day IL (forearm)

Jonathan Loaisiga - 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Oswaldo Cabrera - 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Yankees −1.5 (+105) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−127)

Yankees −1.5 (+105) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−127) Total: Over 8.5 (−102) / Under 8.5 (−119)

Over 8.5 (−102) / Under 8.5 (−119) Moneyline: Yankees −158 / Blue Jays +129

Best Bets & Predictions

Yankees Moneyline (−158) Under 8.5 (−119) Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases

Final score prediction: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2

