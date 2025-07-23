Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and betting picks - July 23, 2025

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays enter the decisive Game 3 of their tightly contested AL East series, tied at 1-1. The two teams are hoping to take the series, with the Yankees relying on the excellent pitching of Max Fried and the Blue Jays desperately hoping Chris Bassitt can keep them going.

Ad

With power hitters like Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ready to get hot, this series closer promises high drama and turn-of-fate moments that will seal the teams' playoff destiny.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried (Yankees, LHP)

Fried comes in at 11-3, with a glistening 2.43 ERA in 122 innings pitched. His command is excellent, demonstrated by a modest 1.01 WHIP and just 27 walks given up. Fried has struck out 113 hitters, an 8.3 K per nine innings clip, showing his ability to overpower hitters. Fried power pitches with excellent control, and he is a steady ace this season for the Yankees.

Ad

Trending

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays, RHP)

Bassitt returns with a solid 10‑4 mark, 3.89 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched. Bassitt has a 1.36 WHIP and has struck out 109 batters, showing great strikeout ability. Bassitt recently earned a win in a 4-0 shutout vs. the Giants on July 19, with his opportunity to close and help pitch for the Blue Jays at the forefront.

Hot Hitters

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Aaron Judge continues to be a force in 2025, batting .346 with 36 HRs, 82 RBIs and 89 runs. His consistent power is what keeps the Yankees' offense going night after night.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been Toronto's steady threat, hitting .283 with 13 homers, 48 runs batted in and 62 runs scored. He went 3-for-5 in the last game against the Yankees, showing his ability to perform under duress.

Probable Lineup

Yankees (Home Team):

LF Jasson Dominguez (S)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

CF Cody Bellinger (L)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

3B Oswaldo Peraza (R)

SP: Max Fried (L) 11-3, 2.43 ERA

Ad

Blue Jays (Away Team):

3B Eddie Clement (R)

RF George Springer (R)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

SS Bo Bichette (R)

DH Austin Kirk (R)

LF Daulton Schneider (R)

2B Leo Jimenez (R)

C Tyler Heineman (S)

CF Myles Straw (R)

SP: Chris Bassitt (R) 10-4, 3.89 ERA

Injury Report

Yankees Injuries:

Fernando Cruz (oblique) – Out, rehabbing.

Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) – Throwing, no return date yet.

Yerry De Los Santos (elbow) – On minor league rehab.

Max Fried – Fully cleared to start despite prior blister issue.

Ad

Blue Jays Injuries:

Daulton Varsho (hamstring) – Close to return.

Yimi García (elbow/ankle) – Shut down from throwing.

Andres Giménez (ankle) – Still on IL, expected late July return.

Current Odds

Run Line: Yankees −1.5 (+119) | Blue Jays +1.5 (−145)

Total: Over 8.5 (−103) | Under 8.5 (−118)

Moneyline: Yankees −137 | Blue Jays +113

Best Bets & Predictions

Final Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3

Top Bets:

Yankees Moneyline (−137) - With Fried’s elite form and momentum from Game 2, New York holds the edge. Under 8.5 Total Runs (−118) - Both starters boast control and experience, expect a tight ballgame.

Parlay: Yankees ML + Under 8.5 Runs, a smart combo play considering pitching and recent game flow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More