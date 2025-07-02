  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 02, 2025 12:30 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

The Yankees have taken the first two games of this four-game set in Toronto and look to clinch the series tonight at Rogers Centre. New York turns to right-hander Will Warren, while the Blue Jays send veteran José Berríos to try and stop the slide.

Ad

With big bats like Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. heating up, expect another hard-fought AL East battle with playoff race implications looming in early July.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Will Warren (Yankees): The 26‑year‑old rookie has impressed with a 5–4 record, 4.37 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP through 80.1 innings. He blends five pitches, including a sweeping curve that helped him record a career‑high 11 K’s against the Angels and limit Oakland in a recent shutout appearance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jose Berrios (Blue Jays): A steady veteran, Berrios is 4–3 with a 3.27 ERA, 49 strikeouts and a 1.49 WHIP in 52 innings this season. He recently shut out Boston over seven innings, fanning eight strikeouts and 18 K’s in three previous outings.

Hot Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Judge has been unstoppable, batting at .358 with 30 homers, 67 RBIs and a jaw‑dropping 1.188 OPS through 85 games. He’s both the table setter and the run producer New York leans on in big moments.

Ad

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees)

Jazz returned from injury this June and instantly made a splash, hitting .240 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs. His impact has gone far beyond the box score, he’s brought energy, spark, and athleticism that help pick up the lineup when Judge is rested or double‑teamed.

Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Vlad Jr. is thriving in his contract year, batting .278 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and a .827 OPS over 84 games. His power has remained consistent, a critical middle‑order force that can shift momentum in an instant.

Ad

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays)

Bichette has returned to form, slashing .272/.311/.427 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. As the Jays’ spark plug at short, he contributes timely hits and speed, making sure Toronto stays dynamic offensively.

Projected Lineups

New York Yankees (Away Team):

  • SP Will Warren (R) - 5-4, 4.37 ERA
  • CF Trent Grisham (L)
  • LF Cody Bellinger (L)
  • RF Aaron Judge (R)
  • DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
  • 3B Jazz Chisholm (L)
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)
  • SS Anthony Volpe (R)
  • C Austin Wells (L)
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu (R)
Ad

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

  • SP Jose Berrios (R) - 4-3, 3.26 ERA
  • SS Bo Bichette (R)
  • RF Addison Barger (L)
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)
  • C Alejandro Kirk (R)
  • DH George Springer (R)
  • LF Nathan Lukes (L)
  • 3B Ernie Clement (R)
  • 2B Andres Gimenez (L)
  • CF Myles Straw (R)

Injury Report

New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole – elbow; on 60-day IL (likely returning late July)
  • Luis Gil – shoulder; 15-day IL, likely out to mid-July
  • Josh Smith – hamstring; 10-day IL, probable return July 5
Ad

Toronto Blue Jays

  • Alek Manoah – shoulder; 60-day IL, out through All-Star break
  • George Springer – hip; 15-day IL, returning around July 4
  • Matt Chapman – concussion; day-to-day
  • Tim Mayza – elbow; 15-day IL, out through mid-July

Current Odds

  • Yankees Runline (−1.5): +128
  • Blue Jays Runline (+1.5): −156
  • Over 9: −106
  • Under 9: −114
  • Yankees Moneyline: −132
  • Blue Jays Moneyline: +108

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 3

Top Bets:

  1. Blue Jays +1.5 Runline (−156) - Berríos’ veteran experience and Toronto’s hot bats make this a safer play with cushion.
  2. Under 9 Runs (−114) - Two quality arms headlining this matchup, and both pitchers thrive in tighter outings.

Value Parlay: Jays +1.5 & Under 9 offers strong combined value at moderate odds.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications