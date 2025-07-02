Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

The Yankees have taken the first two games of this four-game set in Toronto and look to clinch the series tonight at Rogers Centre. New York turns to right-hander Will Warren, while the Blue Jays send veteran José Berríos to try and stop the slide.

With big bats like Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. heating up, expect another hard-fought AL East battle with playoff race implications looming in early July.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Will Warren (Yankees): The 26‑year‑old rookie has impressed with a 5–4 record, 4.37 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP through 80.1 innings. He blends five pitches, including a sweeping curve that helped him record a career‑high 11 K’s against the Angels and limit Oakland in a recent shutout appearance.

Jose Berrios (Blue Jays): A steady veteran, Berrios is 4–3 with a 3.27 ERA, 49 strikeouts and a 1.49 WHIP in 52 innings this season. He recently shut out Boston over seven innings, fanning eight strikeouts and 18 K’s in three previous outings.

Hot Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Judge has been unstoppable, batting at .358 with 30 homers, 67 RBIs and a jaw‑dropping 1.188 OPS through 85 games. He’s both the table setter and the run producer New York leans on in big moments.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees)

Jazz returned from injury this June and instantly made a splash, hitting .240 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs. His impact has gone far beyond the box score, he’s brought energy, spark, and athleticism that help pick up the lineup when Judge is rested or double‑teamed.

Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

Vlad Jr. is thriving in his contract year, batting .278 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and a .827 OPS over 84 games. His power has remained consistent, a critical middle‑order force that can shift momentum in an instant.

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays)

Bichette has returned to form, slashing .272/.311/.427 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. As the Jays’ spark plug at short, he contributes timely hits and speed, making sure Toronto stays dynamic offensively.

Projected Lineups

New York Yankees (Away Team):

SP Will Warren (R) - 5-4, 4.37 ERA

CF Trent Grisham (L)

LF Cody Bellinger (L)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

3B Jazz Chisholm (L)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

2B DJ LeMahieu (R)

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SP Jose Berrios (R) - 4-3, 3.26 ERA

SS Bo Bichette (R)

RF Addison Barger (L)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

C Alejandro Kirk (R)

DH George Springer (R)

LF Nathan Lukes (L)

3B Ernie Clement (R)

2B Andres Gimenez (L)

CF Myles Straw (R)

Injury Report

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole – elbow; on 60-day IL (likely returning late July)

Luis Gil – shoulder; 15-day IL, likely out to mid-July

Josh Smith – hamstring; 10-day IL, probable return July 5

Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah – shoulder; 60-day IL, out through All-Star break

George Springer – hip; 15-day IL, returning around July 4

Matt Chapman – concussion; day-to-day

Tim Mayza – elbow; 15-day IL, out through mid-July

Current Odds

Yankees Runline (−1.5): +128

Blue Jays Runline (+1.5): −156

Over 9: −106

Under 9: −114

Yankees Moneyline: −132

Blue Jays Moneyline: +108

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 3

Top Bets:

Blue Jays +1.5 Runline (−156) - Berríos’ veteran experience and Toronto’s hot bats make this a safer play with cushion. Under 9 Runs (−114) - Two quality arms headlining this matchup, and both pitchers thrive in tighter outings.

Value Parlay: Jays +1.5 & Under 9 offers strong combined value at moderate odds.

