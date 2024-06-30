Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 4 prediction, odds and picks - June 30, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays for their series finale on Sunday at the Rogers Centre stadium. The Jays lead the series 2-1.

Things have been pretty turbulent for the Bronx Bombers, who have been pushed back to second spot in the AL East with a 53-32 record. The Baltimore Orioles are the leaders with a 53- 30 record.

The Yankees succumbed to a 9-3 defeat to Toronto on Saturday ahead of the series finale. However, things are not quite in their favor. They will also be without their star player Juan Soto, who will be resting.

This series has been quite a morale boost for the Jays, especially after the kind of season they have had. They are fifth in the AL East with a 38-44 record ahead of their fourth game of the series against their division rivals.

Gerrit Cole will start on the mound for the Yankees. Since making a late season debut last week, as he was out due to injury, Cole has started just two games, having a 0-1 record, an ERA of 9.00, a 1.88 WHIP and just five strikeouts.

For the Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman will start on the mound. The 33-year-old RHP has started 16 games this season, holding a 6-6 record. He has an ERA of 4.26, a WHIP of 1.27 and 84 strikeouts.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -125 -1.5 (+135) O 8 -110 Toronto Blue Jays +105 +1.5 (-160) U 8 -110

Where to watch Yankees vs Blue Jays

Game 4 of this AL East rivalry will start at 1:32 pm EDT at the Rogers Centre stadium on Sunday. The game can be viewed on the YES Network and can also be streamed on Fubo TV.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction

The Yankees and the Jays have faced each other 720 times. Aaron Boone's team have the upper hand, with a 395-325 record.

The Yankees have lost two of their last three games against the Blue Jays. However, they are still the favorites to win the series finale.

They will miss Soto who will be out because of a swollen wrist. Aaron Judge, Marcus Stroman and Gleyber Torres will look to play key roles.

Although this season hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows for them, the Jays have shown glimpses of how good they can be. Players like George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have had decent seasons.

Prediction: Yankees -1.5 (+135)

