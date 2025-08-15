Yankees vs. Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 15, 2025

The New York Yankees travel to St. Louis to open a three-game series against the Cardinals, the first duel between these teams this season. The Yankees have been inconsistent on the road, going 27-32, while the Cardinals hold a solid 35-27 home record.

Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton will look to provide power for New York, while St. Louis leans on Alec Burleson and Pedro Pagés' hitting. With both teams showing mixed results over the last 10 games, this opener could be decided by pitching matchups and timely hitting.

Starting Pitchers

Yankees: Luis Gil (RHP)

Luis Gil has struggled in limited action this season, posting a 0-1 record with a 7.27 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over 8.2 innings. He’s shown strikeout potential with 10 Ks, but command issues have led to trouble. To contain a Cardinals lineup that punishes mistakes, he’ll need sharper control from the start.

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (RHP)

Andre Pallante sits at 6-9 with a 4.95 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 123.2 innings. His last outing was rough, six runs in 1.2 innings against the Cubs without a strikeout. When keeping the ball down, he can induce weak contact, but against the power-heavy Yankees, any misplaced pitch could be costly.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Aaron Judge - Yankees

Aaron Judge has been nothing short of a nightmare for pitchers this season, crushing at a .333 clip with 38 homers and 88 RBIs. His mix of towering power and sharp plate awareness keeps him dangerous in every at-bat, and with St. Louis’ arms vulnerable lately, Judge feels one swing away from shifting the entire game’s momentum.

Alec Burleson - Cardinals

Alec Burleson is reliable in the Cardinals’ lineup, batting .282 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He’s not just a power threat; his knack for finding gaps and keeping the ball in play makes him a tough out. If New York’s pitching slips in command, Burleson has the timing and bat control to make them pay.

Injury Report

Cardinals:

Willson Contreras - Foot, Day-to-Day

Nolan Arenado - Shoulder, 10-Day IL

John King - Oblique, 15-Day IL

Zack Thompson - Lat, 60-Day IL

Yankees:

Amed Rosario - Joint, 10-Day IL

Austin Slater - Hamstring, 10-Day IL

Jonathan Loáisiga - Back, 15-Day IL

Clarke Schmidt - Forearm, 60-Day IL

Fernando Cruz - Oblique, 15-Day IL

Ryan Yarbrough - Oblique, 15-Day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera - Ankle, 60-Day IL

Jake Cousins - Elbow, 60-Day IL

Gerrit Cole - Elbow, 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+119) | Cardinals +1.5 (-145)

Total: Over 9 (+100) | Under 9 (-121)

Moneyline: Yankees -137 | Cardinals +113

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Cardinals 4

Best bets:

Yankees Moneyline (-137) - Gil’s strikeout potential and New York’s power edge tilt the matchup their way, even with St. Louis’ bullpen keeping it close. Over 9 (+100) - Both starters allow baserunners, and warm August conditions could boost late scoring. Volpe 2+ Total Bases - Extra-base pop and a likely top-3 lineup spot give him solid chances against a pitch-to-contact arm.

