Yankees vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

After a day off for both squads, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks resume their MLB seasons with a three-game set in the Bronx on Tuesday. The Yankees continue a homestand to start the season and are undefeated. The D-backs are .500 to start the 2025 MLB season after narrowly missing out on the postseason in 2024.

Yankees and Diamondbacks Recent Form and Records

The New York Yankees are 3-0 on the year after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers. The Arizona Diamondbacks are 2-2 after splitting a four-game set to open the season with the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees are coming off a 94-win season, AL East title and AL pennant. The Diamondbacks tied with the last two wild-card teams in the NL last year, but by virtue of the tiebreaker, they were left out despite having 87 wins.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Will Warren (making his first start of the 2025 season) vs. Corbin Burnes (making his first start of the 2025 season)

Warren had a 10.32 ERA last year, going 0-3 with 29 strikeouts and a 1.90 WHIP in 22.2 innings.

Burnes had a 15-9 record with a 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP in 194.1 innings with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

Must-Watch Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge has four home runs in three games played, and they've all come in the last two games. He won AL Player of the Week after batting .545 with a 2.461 OPS. He has 11 RBI to lead baseball.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are on fire (Imagn)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., thanks to his new Torpedo bat, is batting .417 with three home runs, six RBI and the third-best OPS in baseball, 1.667. He's been red-hot to start the season.

Diamondbacks

In the NL, Eugenio Suarez won Player of the Week. He hit .286 with four home runs, seven RBI and a 1.555 OPS, which is good for sixth in baseball after four games.

Josh Naylor is also surging right now. He's hitting .400 on the year. He doesn't have any home runs yet, but he has three RBI and a 1.033 OPS to start the 2025 campaign in his new home.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds

Moneyline Spread Over/Under Yankees -120 Yankees +1.5 (-200) Over 8.5 (-110) Diamondbacks +100 Diamondbacks -1.5 (+165) Under 8.5 (-110)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

The Yankees have a distinct pitching disadvantage here. It's a genuine ace against someone who's probably better served in AAA, but the Yankees have so many pitching injuries that they can't get anyone else.

Warren was disastrous last year, while Burnes has been lights out for virtually all his career, including a Cy Young campaign. The Diamondbacks offense, which wasn't slow at all, should be on fire today.

However, the Yankees have been blasting everything they've seen at the plate. They scored an astonishing 36 runs on 34 hits in the three-game set with the Brewers. Aaron Judge is as hot as anyone has ever been right now. This could be a slugfest.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 8, Yankees 7

