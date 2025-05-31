Yankees vs Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 31, 2025

The rematch of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers will continue this weekend. LA won Game 1 on Friday 8-5, putting pressure on New York to respond.
The Yankees are 35-21 while the Dodgers have a 35-22 record. Here is a look at the odds for Game 2 and some predictions.
Yankees vs. Dodgers prediction
Aaron Judge belted a home run in the series opener, his 19th of the season. He doesn't always get a ton of help on offense from the Yankees; however, he also doesn't need much help.
Will Warren is set to start for New York in Game 2, and he has gone 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA. He is going to give up some runs, but the Yankees have a strong bullpen.
Landon Knack will take the mound for the Dodgers, with a 2-2 record and 5.22 ERA.. He has struggled keep the ball in the park this campaign.
Shohei Ohtani delivered two home runs in the series opener, giving him 22 on the year. He will have another big game on Saturday, but the Yankees will emerge victorious.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, LA Dodgers 4
Yankees vs. Dodgers odds
Money line: New York Yankees -105, LA Dodgers -115
Run spread: Yankees -1.5 (+150), Dodgers +1.5 (-180)
Total runs: Over 9.5 (-110), Under 9.5 (-110)
Yankees vs. Dodgers injuries
New York Yankees injury report
Fernando Cruz (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)
Luis Gil (RHP): 60-day IL (Right lat strain)
Jake Cousins (RHP): 60-day IL (Right forearm strain)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-day IL (Left knee inflammation)
Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (Left ankle fracture)
LA Dodgers injury report
Mookie Betts (SS): Day to day (Left toe)
Evan Phillips (RHP): 60-day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Kirby Yates (RHP): 15-day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Yankees vs. Dodgers picks
The LA Dodgers may have won the series opener, but the Yankees will take Game 2.
Money line: New York Yankees -105
Run spread: Yankees -1.5 (+150)
Total runs: Over 9.5 (-110)