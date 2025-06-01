Yankees vs Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

What was a highly-anticipated matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers has largely fallen flat as the Bombers have been run out of the park in the first two games of the series in Hollywood. Aaron Boone's Bombers seek a victory in Game 3 after what has largely been an easy series for the reigning champions.
After leading 5-2 in Game 1 of the series rematch, shades of last year's Game 5 of the Fall Classic continue to haunt Boone's men as they gave up six runs to the Dodgers in the back half of the game as they ultimately lost, 8-5. In Game 2, the former didn't fare better as they were smashed, 18-2.
Yankees vs. Dodgers recent form and records
Even though they lost consecutive games, the Bombers are still in great shape as they possess a 35-22 record and still lead the AL East. They've also impressed away from home with a 17-13 record.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, leads the NL West with a 36-22 record. Dave Roberts' personnel has also built Dodger Stadium like a fortress this year as they have won 21 out of 30 games at home.
Yankees vs. Dodgers odds
Money Line: NYY (+154), LAD (-169)
Run Spread: NYY +1.5 (-141), LAD +1.5 (+115)
Total Runs: O 9.5, +115, U 9.5, -146
Yankees vs. Dodgers injuries
New York Yankees injury report
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
- Mookie Betts (SS): Day-to-day (toe)
- Tyler Glasnow (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Snell (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Kirby Yates (RP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Evan Phillips (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Emmet Sheehan (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Michael Kopech (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Brusdar Graterol (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Treinen (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Michael Grove (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gavin Stone (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
Yankees vs. Dodgers picks and game prediction
Bookmakers are heavily favoring the Dodgers in the series-closer against their former World Series foes in the Bombers. This is largely due to the inconsistencies in the latter's lineup both on offense and the defense and of course, ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's scheduled start.
The Japanese superstar will look to shut down what has been a sputtering Yankee offense in LA. Yamamoto currently holds a 6-3 record with a 1.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts. Feel comfortable to back the champions in Game 3.