Yankees vs Dodgers Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head, and more | Game 2, June 8, 2024

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees take on their NL rivals, the LA Dodgers, in Game 2 on Saturday, after a 2-1 Game 1 loss on Friday. The Yanks had trouble with their offense as they failed to score more than one run in an extra-innings battle.

The Dodgers opened up their bats towards the end with the help of Teoscar Hernadez. Defensively, they had a strong performance, as the pitching squad surrendered only one run.

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Preview

This game will be telecast on Fox TV, and the live stream can be caught on Fubo TV. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:35 p.m. EDT. For those who want to listen to the game on radio, tune into AM 570 at the scheduled time.

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Head-to-Head

In the last 20 games played between both teams, the Yanks have won 10 and the Dodgers 10. The rivalry between the two teams dates back to the 1941 and 1947 World Series, with the Yanks winning both.

Yankees vs. Dodgers: Pitching Matchups

Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. will be sent to the mound to deal with the boys in blue. He has a 3-4 record with a 3.46 ERA. With enough support from the plate, Cortes should be able to get through six innings. He has a 1.09 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will deliver Gavin Stone to the mound as their starting pitcher. Stone has been incredible for his team, with a 6-2 record and a 2.90 ERA. In 62 innings pitched, the righty has recorded 47 strikeouts and holds a 1.90 WHIP.

Yankees vs Dodgers: Prediction

The Dodgers should be no match for the Yanks, with Cortes on the mound. When compared to Stone, Cortes has more experience in pitching. The left-hander seems to have a better chance of making it past the opponent's offense.

The Yanks will need to focus on striking out top offensive players. If Cortes pushes through six innings, the bullpen should secure a victory. As for the Dodgers, they failed to score against Cody Poteet in Game 1, so going up against Cortes is going to be a challenge.

