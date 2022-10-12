Yankees vs Guardians ALDS 2022 Schedule: Complete Dates, Ticket Prices, Times, TV Channels

With the American League Wild Card Games wrapped up, the New York Yankees are set to face the Cleveland Guardians to see who will win the ALDS 2022. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was the 2020 Wild Card.

The Yankees went on to sweep the best-of-three series 2-0, eliminating Cleveland in the process. Revenge will undoubtedly be on the minds of the Guardians players.

Game 1 of the ALDS 2022 will begin on October 11. Here is everything you need to know about the best-of-five series between New York and Cleveland.

ALDS 2022 schedule for the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians

Date Game Time Location TV Channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1 7:37 pm (ET) Yankee Stadium TBS Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2 7:37 pm (ET) Yankee Stadium TBS Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 3 TBD Progressive Field TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4 (if necessary) TBD Progressive Field TBS Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5 (if necessary) TBD Yankee Stadium TBS

How to watch the series

For fans of either team, every game will be broadcast on TBS. All five games can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Yankee Stadium or Progressive Field for the ALDS, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 1: $110 USD

Game 2: $89 USD

Game 3: $171 USD

Game 4: $107 USD

Game 5: $90 USD

Baseball fans everywhere will want to know if the fiesty Guardians can take out the powerhouse Yankees. Can the elite bullpen and pitching rotation shut down potential MVP Aaron Judge? We will find out on October 11.

