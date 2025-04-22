Yankees vs. Guardians: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

After a tight contest on Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians continue their series Tuesday at 6:10 pm EDT. The Guardians, winners of last night's game, are looking to lock in a series win by taking the first two of the three-game set.
Yankees vs Guardians Recent Form and Records
After the win last night, the Guardians moved to 13-9 on the season. They're in second in the AL Central and are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They've won four in a row.
The Yankees fell to 14-9, but they still lead the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Bronx Bombers have won six of their last eight contests heading into tonight's matchup in Cleveland.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Will Warren (1-0, 5.17 ERA, 16 strikeouts) vs. Tanner Bibee (1-2, 5.85 ERA, 15 strikeouts)
Warren was 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched last season.
Last Start: 1.2 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, two walks, one strikeout.
Career vs. Cleveland: N/A
Bibee was 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 187 strikeouts in 173.2 innings last year.
Last Start: 5.2 innings pitched, five hits, six earned runs, four walks, and five strikeouts.
Career vs. Yankees: 0-0, 3.38 ERA, four hits, five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched (excluding playoffs).
Must-watch Hitters
Guardians
Kyle Manzardo went deep last night to give him seven home runs on the season. That leads the team, and he also leads with 17 RBIs.
Steven Kwan is leading the Guardians in a bunch of categories. He is hitting .333 with a .396 on-base percentage, and has 29 hits, all first among Cleveland players.
Yankees
Aaron Judge added a double and a walk last night. He's off to a monstrous start: .384 average, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, .490 on-base percentage and 33 hits.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a home run last night, upping his season total to seven to tie for the team lead. He also has 14 RBIs and five stolen bases.
Injuries
Ben Rice, who's been red-hot this year, is expected to be back in the lineup today after the latest Yankees injury report. He was out but did pinch-hit last night. The Guardians have no new injuries to report.
Yankees vs. Guardians Baseball Betting Odds
Yankees vs Guardians Expert Predictions
The pitching matchup in this one leans toward the Guardians, but neither Tanner Bibee nor Will Warren has been good this year. Bibee, who has a much stronger track record, is coming off a start in which he gave up three home runs, which doesn't bode well.
The Yankees also boast the superior offense in this one, though not by a wide margin. They just have Aaron Judge. That should be enough to squeak by and avoid a series loss for now, despite the pitching they're dealing with.
Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4