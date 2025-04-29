Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

After a thrilling contest last night, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game set on Tuesday. The Orioles will look to cement a series victory, while the Yankees will look to avenge a 4-3 defeat.

Yankees vs. Orioles Recent Form and Records

After the loss last night, the Yankees are 17-12 coming into tonight's game at 6:35 p.m. EDT. They're coming off a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays and have won five of their last 10.

The Orioles' win moved them to 11-17, although they're still in last place in the AL East. They're coming off a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. They have only won three of their last 10 outings.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Carlos Rodon (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 45 strikeouts) vs. Kyle Gibson (making season debut)

Carlos Rodon is starting today (Imagn)

Carlos Rodon was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 195 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Seven innings, four hits, no earned runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts.

Career vs. Orioles: 0-3 with a 5.58 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched (seven appearances)

Kyle Gibson was 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts in 169.2 innings pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals last year.

Last Start: N/A

Career vs. Yankees: 3-7 with a 5.48 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched (13 appearances).

Must-watch Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge is on fire. He had another multi-hit game last night, going 2/5 with an RBI. He's hitting .405 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

Ben Rice has been a revelation this season. He's got a .911 OPS, six home runs, and 11 RBIs despite not playing every day.

Orioles

Cedric Mullins has been Baltimore's best hitter this year. He leads in batting average, home runs, RBIs, OBP and hits.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting well (Imagn)

Ryan O'Hearn is also hitting well. He has five home runs and 11 RBIs as well as a .929 OPS, second-best on the team.

Injuries

The latest update from the Orioles does not have anyone returning. Players on IL, including Colton Cowser, Grayson Rodriguez, and Jordan Westburg, are not coming back soon. For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu is on a rehab stint. Scott Effross is throwing live bullpens now.

Yankees vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Yankees -145 Yankees -1.5 (-110) Over 10 (-115) Orioles +120 Orioles +1.5 (-135) Under 10 (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Expert Predictions

The Yankees lost a heartbreaker last night, but they now turn to one of their stronger starting pitchers. The pitching matchup leans heavily in their favor. Carlos Rodon has been good this year and was better than Kyle Gibson, who has yet to pitch this year, last season.

On offense, the Yankees once again have the upper hand. They're healthier and have players like Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Jazz Chisholm Jr., while the Orioles have mainly Cedric Mullins.

Prediction: Yankees 6, Orioles 3

