  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:16 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles - Source: Imagn
Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

After a thrilling contest last night, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will continue their three-game set on Tuesday. The Orioles will look to cement a series victory, while the Yankees will look to avenge a 4-3 defeat.

Ad

Yankees vs. Orioles Recent Form and Records

After the loss last night, the Yankees are 17-12 coming into tonight's game at 6:35 p.m. EDT. They're coming off a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays and have won five of their last 10.

The Orioles' win moved them to 11-17, although they're still in last place in the AL East. They're coming off a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. They have only won three of their last 10 outings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Carlos Rodon (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 45 strikeouts) vs. Kyle Gibson (making season debut)

Carlos Rodon is starting today (Imagn)
Carlos Rodon is starting today (Imagn)

Carlos Rodon was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 195 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last Start: Seven innings, four hits, no earned runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts.

Career vs. Orioles: 0-3 with a 5.58 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched (seven appearances)

Kyle Gibson was 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts in 169.2 innings pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals last year.

Last Start: N/A

Career vs. Yankees: 3-7 with a 5.48 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched (13 appearances).

Must-watch Hitters

Yankees

Aaron Judge is on fire. He had another multi-hit game last night, going 2/5 with an RBI. He's hitting .405 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

Ad

Ben Rice has been a revelation this season. He's got a .911 OPS, six home runs, and 11 RBIs despite not playing every day.

Orioles

Cedric Mullins has been Baltimore's best hitter this year. He leads in batting average, home runs, RBIs, OBP and hits.

Ryan O&#039;Hearn is hitting well (Imagn)
Ryan O'Hearn is hitting well (Imagn)

Ryan O'Hearn is also hitting well. He has five home runs and 11 RBIs as well as a .929 OPS, second-best on the team.

Ad

Injuries

The latest update from the Orioles does not have anyone returning. Players on IL, including Colton Cowser, Grayson Rodriguez, and Jordan Westburg, are not coming back soon. For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu is on a rehab stint. Scott Effross is throwing live bullpens now.

Yankees vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

MoneylineSpreadTotal
Yankees -145Yankees -1.5 (-110)Over 10 (-115)
Orioles +120Orioles +1.5 (-135)Under 10 (-105)
Ad

Yankees vs Orioles Expert Predictions

The Yankees lost a heartbreaker last night, but they now turn to one of their stronger starting pitchers. The pitching matchup leans heavily in their favor. Carlos Rodon has been good this year and was better than Kyle Gibson, who has yet to pitch this year, last season.

On offense, the Yankees once again have the upper hand. They're healthier and have players like Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Jazz Chisholm Jr., while the Orioles have mainly Cedric Mullins.

Prediction: Yankees 6, Orioles 3

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Twitter icon

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications