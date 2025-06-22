Yankees vs. Orioles: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 22, 2025

Fireworks are set to fly as the Yankees and Orioles battle for the series win in the final game of their three-game set on Sunday morning. The teams have tallied lopsided wins in the first two matches, with the Bombers coming out on top in Game 2 after a Clarke Schmidt masterclass. Schmidt pitched seven innings of no-hit ball with two walks and five strikeouts as they steamrolled the O's, 9-0.
For Game 3, Aaron Boone has chosen Will Warren to start against the Orioles' Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. Eastern.
Orioles vs. Yankees recent form and records
The powerhouse Yankee squad are coming into the game in rough form, having won just three of its last 10 contests. Although Aaron Boone's men possess a 44-32 record, they've now almost squandered the lead they've built up in the AL East, as the second-place Rays are just 1.5 games behind.
Baltimore, meanwhile, are still stuck in the cellar of the division with a 33-43 record. They're currently six games outside the wild card spots and have tallied an -83 run differential.
Orioles vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: BAL (+161), NYY (-196)
Run Spread: BAL +1.5 (-120), NYY -1.5 (+101)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-113), U 9.5 (-105)
Orioles vs. Yankees injuries
BAL injury report
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Adley Rutschman (C): 10-day IL (abdomen)
- Cody Poteet (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez (SP): 60-day IL (lat, elbow)
- Tyler O'Neill (RF): 10-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Jorge Mateo (SS): 10-day IL (elbow)
- Tyler Wells (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Cade Povich (SP): 15-day IL (hip)
NYY injury report
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
Orioles vs. Rays projected lineup
BAL projected lineup
- Jackson Holliday (2B)
- Jordan Westburg (3B)
- Gunnar Henderson (SS)
- Ryan O'Hearn (1B)
- Ramon Laureano (RF)
- Colton Cowser (CF)
- Cedric Mullins (DH)
- Gary Sanchez (C)
- Dylan Carlson (LF)
- Dean Kremer (SP, 6-7 | 4.80 ERA | 65 K)
NYY projected lineup
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Cody Bellinger (LF)
- Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Austin Wells (C)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Will Warren (SP, 4-4 | 4.83 ERA | 90 K)
Orioles vs. Yankees picks and game prediction
With the offense already sputtering, the injury to star catcher Adley Rutschman further dampened any hope of a turnaround for the Orioles. The Bombers should comfortably take the series-closer at home against their AL East adversaries.
Run Line: NYY -1.5 (+101)
Total Runs: U 9.5 (-105)
Prediction: NYY wins, 7-1