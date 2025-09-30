Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 30, 2025 | AL Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will renew their playoffs rivalry in the three-game American League Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday. The two teams last met in the playoffs in the 2021 AL Wild Card game, which the Red Sox won. Apart from the one-off 2021 game, they also won the 2018 American League Division Series.
The Red Sox have won 9 of the 13 regular-season matchups between the two divisional rivals. However, New York has won an impressive 11 of their last 12 games and are likely to be the favorites.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 1 ALWS: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium
Money Line: Yankees -135, Red Sox +114
Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.0 runs
Weather: Mostly clear, 78 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 10 mph
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 1 ALWS: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Yankees
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15 Day IL (Back),
- Brent Headrick: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Gerrit Cole: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Clarke Schmidt: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Jake Cousins: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (Forearm)
Red Sox
- Roman Anthony: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Brennan Bernardino: 15 Day IL (Lat),
- Dustin May: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Richard Fitts: 15 Day IL (Biceps),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Marcelo Mayer: 60 Day IL (Wrist),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL),
- Vaughn Grissom: 60 Day IL (Foot)
Expected Lineups
Yankees
- 1B P. Goldschmidt R
- RF Aaron Judge R
- LF C. Bellinger L
- DH G. Stanton R
- 2B Amed Rosario R
- CF T. Grisham L
- SS A. Volpe R
- C Austin Wells L
- 3B J. Caballero R
Red Sox
- 1B R. Gonzalez R
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- SS Trevor Story R
- DH R. Refsnyder R
- C C. Narvaez R
- RF Nate Eaton R
- 2B Nick Sogard S
- LF Jarren Duran L
- CF C. Rafaela R
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 1 ALWS: Expert Picks and Prediction
The starting pitcher duel in the series opener could well dictate, not just the game, but the series overall. Garrett Crochet and Max Fried, respective aces for both teams, will take the mound. Both southpaws had the two best regular season Win-Loss records in the MLB and will look for a strong start to their postseason.
The Yankees lineup has been scoring at 5.5 runs per game, while the pitching staff has a 1.70 ERA in their last ten games. They will rely on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton yet again to sail past their opponents in the offseason. The Red Sox's depleted lineup without Roman Anthony needs its stars Alex Bregman, Jaren Durran and Trevor Story to do well.
Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
Picks: Yankees ML (-135), Over 7.0 runs