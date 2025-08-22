Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 22, 2025

A two-run ninth-inning blast from Roman Anthony settled Game 1 in Boston's favour against the New York Yankees. With the win, the Red Sox moved within 0.5 games of their opponents with a 69-59 record. They remain in the AL Wild Card spots despite a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.
The Yankees' five-game win streak against the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals ended on Thursday. Their 69-58 record keeps them 1.5 games above the American League cutoff and 3.5 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who are just outside.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium
Money Line: Yankees (-170), Red Sox (+142)
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 79 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6mph R-L
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Yankees
- Austin Slater: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15 Day IL (Back),
- Brent Headrick: 15 Day IL (Forearm),
- Fernando Cruz: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Ryan Yarbrough: 15 Day IL (Oblique),
- Gerrit Cole: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Clarke Schmidt: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Jake Cousins: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Red Sox
- Rob Refsnyder: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Marcelo Mayer: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Wilyer Abreu: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Justin Slaten: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (Acl)
Expected Lineups
Yankees
- CF T. Grisham L
- DH Aaron Judge R
- LF C. Bellinger L
- RF G. Stanton R
- C Ben Rice L
- 2B J. Chisholm L
- 1B P. Goldschmidt R
- 3B Ryan McMahon L
- SS A. Volpe R
Red Sox
- LF J. Garcia R
- RF R. Anthony L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- 1B R. Gonzalez R
- CF Jarren Duran L
- SS Trevor Story R
- DH M. Yoshida L
- 2B C. Rafaela R
- C C. Narvaez R
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 2: Expert picks and Prediction
Max Fried (13-5, 3.26 ERA) starts on the mound for the Yankees. Fried has gone through a rough patch, having earned four or more runs in four of his last five starts. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will have Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23 ERA) to counter the Yankees' ace.
Bello's biggest challenge will be Giancarlo Stanton, who has gone 12-for-25 with five home runs in his last 10 games. The Yankees also lead the MLB with 210 home runs. For Boston, the top order of Roman Anthony, Alex Bregman and Trevor Story has held the fort for them.
Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
Picks: Yankees ML (-170), Over 8.5 runs