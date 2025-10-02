Yankees vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 02, 2025| AL Wild Card Series

The American League Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is perfectly setup for a historic night at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. After the Red Sox pulled off a Game 1 win, the Yankees rebounded with a bottom of the eighth inning go-ahead RBI by Austin Wells, enough to force a decider.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 3 ALWS: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 8:08 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium

Money Line: Yankees -162, Red Sox +136

Total Runs: Over/Under is 7.5 runs

Weather: Clear, 62 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 5 mph R-L

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 3 ALWS: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Yankees

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm),

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back),

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle),

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox

Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (arm),

Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat),

Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique),

Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot),

Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL),

Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist),

Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor),

Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip),

Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee),

Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee),

Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Expected Lineups

Yankees

1B P. Goldschmidt R RF Aaron Judge R CF C. Bellinger L DH G. Stanton R 3B Amed Rosario R LF A. Slater R 2B J. Chisholm L SS A. Volpe R C Austin Wells L

Red Sox

LF Jarren Duran L SS Trevor Story R 3B Alex Bregman R DH M. Yoshida L 2B R. Gonzalez R 1B N. Lowe L RF Wilyer Abreu L C C. Narvaez R CF C. Rafaela R

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game 3 ALWS: Expert Picks and Prediction

The pitching matchup will feature two fresh faces as Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA) of the Red Sox will face fellow-rookie Yankees' Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA). Schlittler's MLB experience has ten more logged starts than Early, in what is to be the third-youngest pitching duel matchup in a deciding game in MLB history.

Both lineups have been silent in the first two games while the pitching staffs continue to deliver. The Red Sox have a 2.79 ERA while the Bombers are better with a 2.08 ERA in their last ten games.

Jazz Chisholm getting on base would mean more vigilance from the struggling Red Sox defense who were unable to stop him from reaching the home plate on Wednesday from first. Superstars on either side like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Alex Bregman will be inching to make a mark.

Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Picks: Yankees ML (-162), Over 7.5 runs

