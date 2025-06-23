Yankees vs. Reds: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 23, 2025

The American League East leaders New York Yankees take their act to the Queen City of the West as they face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series starting on Monday night. The Bombers are coming off a comfortable series win against the Orioles at home, while the Red were narrowly edged out by the Cardinals in St. Louis.
Manager Aaron Boone made an interesting call for Game 1 of the fixture, as he selected Allan Winans to start the game. Winans is coming in for the injured Ryan Yarbrough who has been placed in the injured list.
The 29-year-old spent two sporadic seasons with the Braves from 2023 to 2024. His last recorded start was on July 24, 2024 — coincidentally, against the Reds.
Yankees vs. Reds recent form and records
In spite of their firepower, the Bombers have yet to impress for the month of June. The team does indeed sit atop the AL East standings with a 45-32 record. However, both the Rays and Blue Jays are now within range of snagging top spot after the Bronx-based squad encountered rough form and won just three of its last 10 games.
The Reds, meanwhile, hold a respectable 40-38 record. However, due to a convoluted NL Central, their win-loss card is good for just fourth place at the time of writing.
Yankees vs. Reds odds
Money Line: NYY (-120), CIN (+112)
Run Spread: NYY -1.5 (+120), CIN +1.5 (-142)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (-102), U 10.5 (-116)
Yankees vs. Reds injuries
NYY injury report
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Yerry De los Santos (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Ryan Yarbrough (RP): 15-day IL (oblique)
CIN injury report
- Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Austin Hays (LF): 10-day IL (foot)
- Hunter Greene (SP): 15-day IL (back, groin)
- Rhett Lowder (SP): 60-day IL (forearm/oblique)
- Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-day IL (back)
- Carson Spiers (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Tyler Callihan (LF): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Brandon Williamson (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Wade Miley (SP): 15-day IL (flexor)
- Graham Ashcraft (RP): 15-day IL (groin)
Yankees vs. Reds projected lineup
NYY projected lineup
- Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Cody Bellinger (CF)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Jasson Dominguez (LF)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Austin Wells (C)
- Allan Winans (SP, season debut)
CIN projected lineup
- T.J. Friedl (CF)
- Gavin Lux (DH)
- Elly De La Cruz (SS)
- Tyler Stephenson (C)
- Spencer Steer (1B)
- Will Benson (LF)
- Santiago Espinal (3B)
- Jake Fraley (RF)
- Matt McLain (2B)
- Nick Lidolo (SP, 5-5 | 3.71 ERA | 74 K)
Yankees vs. Reds picks and game prediction
With the Bombers deploying a minor league starter in Allan Winans, the odds are slightly closer to each other. The last time that Winans faced the Reds, he surrendered seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. If Cincinnati can jump the spot starter early on, they might just have a shot in stealing away Game 1 from the AL East powerhouse.
Run Line: CIN +1.5 (-142)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (-102)
Prediction: CIN wins, 9-6