Yankees vs. Reds: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 2, MLB 2024

The New York Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday as they open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. After splitting their last series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yanks dropped to second in the AL East. The Bronx Bombers have been on a rough patch over the last couple of weeks.

Luis Gill will be sent to the mound for Game 1 against the Reds. The last time Gil pitched, he struggled against the Mets and suffered a loss. Gil surrendered five earned runs and walked four in just 4.1 innings pitched. He has an 8-3 record with a 3.15 ERA. In 85.2 innings, the pitcher has struck out 99 opponents.

The Reds, meanwhile, split their last series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With an unbalanced team, they remain fourth in the NL Central. Making it to the playoffs seems like a long shot this season as their struggles persist.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Graham Ashcraft will be sent to the mound to get some strikeouts in Game 1. Ashcraft has a terrible 5.45 ERA with a 4-4 record. The pitcher recorded 52 strikeouts in 67.2 innings pitched.

Yankees vs. Reds Baseball Betting Odds

New York Yankees -200 +1.5 (-115) U 8.5 (-110) Cincinnati Reds +165 -1.5 (-105) O 8.5 (-110)

Where to watch Yankees vs. Reds?

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:05 p.m. EDT. MLB fans can watch the game live on YES and Bally Sports Ohio. For those who want to watch the online stream, Fubo TV is the right platform.

Yankees vs. Reds Prediction

Gil has struggled off late with his performances, but the chances of winning against the Reds are pretty high. The Yanks scored 27 runs in their last three games against a struggling team. Their offense is predicted to open up and continue their success.

The Reds scored nine runs in the last three games. With Ashcraft on the mound, the odds are against them to win. The Bronx Bombers have a better shot at this game with Gil on the mound, but their offense will need to open up.

Gil will need to keep an eye out for Elly De La Cruz, especially with his quick base-stealing ability. Game 1 should be an easy victory for the Yanks at home.

Prediction: New York Yankees +1.5 (-200)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback