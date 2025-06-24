Yankees vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

The New York Yankees take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for the second of three games set to take place at the Great American Ball Park. Coming into this game, New York sits top of the AL East with a 45-33 record. The Reds, on the other hand, are 41-38 and sit fourth in the NL Central.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Tuesday's game.
Yankees vs Reds prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is veteran Carlos Rodon, who has been quite a reliable starter for Aaron Boone's team this year. With stars such as Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil on the IL, Rodon has been solid so far, with a 9-5 record, along with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
Offensively, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are the key players for the Bronx Bombers.
For the Reds, Chase Burns makes his debut. At the minor league level, Burns boasts an impressive 7-3 record, along with a 1.77 ERA and 89 strikeouts. Taking the mound at the big league level will be a huge step up, though, especially as he is set to face some of the most formidable hitters in all of baseball.
At the plate, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Gavin Lux and Matt McLain are all enjoying successful seasons for the Reds.
With the Reds having recorded a rather comfortable victory in the series opener on Monday, the visitors should come into this one motivated to get back on even terms.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Cincinnati Reds 4
Odds
Money Line: New York Yankees -156, Cincinnati Reds +132
Run Line: New York -1.5 (-104), Cincinnati +1.5 (-127)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164), Under 8.5 (+123)
Injury report
Yankees injuries:
- Yerry De Los Santos: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Marcus Stroman: 15-day IL (Knee)
- Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)
- Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)
- Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Reds injuries:
- Noelvi Marte: 10-day IL (Side)
- Austin Hays: 10-day IL (Foot)
- Wade Miley: 15-day IL (Flexor)
- Graham Ashcraft: 15-day IL (Groin)
- Hunter Greene: 15-day IL (Groin)
- Tyler Callihan: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Carson Spiers: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Julian Aguiar: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brandon Williamson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Rhett Lowder: 60-day IL (Forearm)
Expert's picks
The Bronx Bombers have one of their most reliable arms on the mound for this one, and have enough quality in their team for what should be a relatively routine win to even up the series at one game apiece.
Money Line: New York Yankees -156
Run Line: New York -1.5 (-104)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164)