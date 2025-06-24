Yankees vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 24, 2025

The New York Yankees take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for the second of three games set to take place at the Great American Ball Park. Coming into this game, New York sits top of the AL East with a 45-33 record. The Reds, on the other hand, are 41-38 and sit fourth in the NL Central.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Tuesday's game.

Yankees vs Reds prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for the visitors is veteran Carlos Rodon, who has been quite a reliable starter for Aaron Boone's team this year. With stars such as Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil on the IL, Rodon has been solid so far, with a 9-5 record, along with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

Trending

Carlos Rodon in action against the Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty

Offensively, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are the key players for the Bronx Bombers.

For the Reds, Chase Burns makes his debut. At the minor league level, Burns boasts an impressive 7-3 record, along with a 1.77 ERA and 89 strikeouts. Taking the mound at the big league level will be a huge step up, though, especially as he is set to face some of the most formidable hitters in all of baseball.

At the plate, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Gavin Lux and Matt McLain are all enjoying successful seasons for the Reds.

With the Reds having recorded a rather comfortable victory in the series opener on Monday, the visitors should come into this one motivated to get back on even terms.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Cincinnati Reds 4

Odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -156, Cincinnati Reds +132

Run Line: New York -1.5 (-104), Cincinnati +1.5 (-127)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164), Under 8.5 (+123)

Injury report

Yankees injuries:

Yerry De Los Santos: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)

Marcus Stroman: 15-day IL (Knee)

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Reds injuries:

Noelvi Marte: 10-day IL (Side)

Austin Hays: 10-day IL (Foot)

Wade Miley: 15-day IL (Flexor)

Graham Ashcraft: 15-day IL (Groin)

Hunter Greene: 15-day IL (Groin)

Tyler Callihan: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Carson Spiers: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Julian Aguiar: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brandon Williamson: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Rhett Lowder: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Expert's picks

The Bronx Bombers have one of their most reliable arms on the mound for this one, and have enough quality in their team for what should be a relatively routine win to even up the series at one game apiece.

Money Line: New York Yankees -156

Run Line: New York -1.5 (-104)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-164)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More