Yankees vs. Royals Game 1 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 10 MLB 2024

After a decent victory in the Bronx, the New York Yankees take to the road to square off against the Kansas City Royals on Monday in the MLB. The Yanks put up a strong fight against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, avoiding a sweep. Trent Grishman and Aaron Judge went deep to seal the win.

The Royals, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Seattle Mariners, but their battle to get past the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central continues. The Royals are 39-27 after their latest defeat.

The Bronx Bombers will turn in left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon as their starter in Game 1. Rodon has an 8-2 record this season with a 3.08 ERA. With a 1.08 WHIP, Rodon has 71 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.

Going up against Rodon will be the talented right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo. With a 9-1 record, Lugo has a strong 2.13 ERA. The 34-year-old struck out 71 pitchers in 84 plus innings pitched. Lugo has a strong 1.02 WHIP.

Yankees vs. Royals Baseball Betting Odds

How to watch Yankees vs. Royals?

Game 1 will take place at 8:10 p.m. EDT at Kauffman Stadium. The TV schedule will start at the same time on YES and Bally Sports Kansas City. For the live stream, Fubo TV will be the right platform to catch the game.

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction

The Yanks are one of the strongest teams with a dominant pitching staff. Cortes has been spectacular this season, but Lugo has a better record. The offense will help the Bronx Bombers in Game 1 as pressure mounts after dropping their series to the Dodgers.

The Royals have key players like Bobby Whitt Jr. who could be a threat for Rodon and the Yankees bullpen. Despite the Royals being a tough competitor in the AL Central, the Yanks are stronger and are predicted to win this game.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe have been hot at the plate. Volpe has been consistent in getting on base, while Judge has been on a hot-hitting streak. Rodon is expected to last for six innings before the bullpen gets in. The Yanks are holding a 46-21 record and are the only team that won the most number of games.

Prediction: New York Yankees - 1.5 (-135)

