Yankees vs. Twins: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 17, 2025

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins step onto the field Wednesday night at Target Field in the rubber match of their three-game series. New York leads the season series with three of the first five games and will look to keep its push for an AL Wild Card.

Minnesota, however, is trying to salvage a poor season and finish strong at home, where they've compiled a 37-39 record for the season. With Luis Gil and Taj Bradley opposing each other on the hill and sluggers like Aaron Judge and Byron Buxton heading up their lineups, this game appears to be an important showdown with plenty of drama on both sides.

Starting Pitchers

Luis Gil (Yankees)

Luis Gil has been rapid in New York's limited work, 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 41 innings this season. Though his 1.40 WHIP suggests occasional command issues, his run-prevention skills have been fine and backed by 34 strikeouts. The Yankees will look for Gil to create early momentum as he further solidifies himself as a dependable arm in their rotation.

Taj Bradley (Twins)

aTaj Bradley has had a rollercoaster season so far for Minnesota, entering this start with a 6-7 record and a 4.88 ERA in 132.2 innings. His 1.30 WHIP suggests better control compared to his ERA, and with 114 punchouts on the year, Bradley's proven he can throw swing-and-miss when he's concentrated. The Twins will want him to be able to quiet the power-house lineup of the Yankees and give them a chance to pilfer the series.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Aaron Judge is still the cornerstone of the Yankees' offense with MVP-caliber production, batting .326 with 48 homers, 103 RBIs, and 125 runs. His combination of elite power and plate patience makes him one of the most dangerous hitters in the game, with increased value on the bases by swiping 11 bases. Judge's ability to win a game in one swing will be the greatest threat to the Minnesota pitching staff.

Byron Buxton (Twins)

Byron Buxton is still Minnesota's spark plug, with a .271 batting average, 31 home runs, 76 RBIs, 90 runs scored, and 24 steals added in. The speed and power combination is a dynamic weapon at the top and middle of Minnesota's lineup. If Buxton gets going early, he has the potential to put pressure on the Yankees early with both bat and on the bases.

Injury Report

Twins

Justin Topa – Oblique, 15-Day IL

Ryan Jeffers – Head, 7-Day IL

Alan Roden – Thumb, 60-Day IL

Christian Vazquez – Shoulder, 10-Day IL

Anthony Misiewicz – Shoulder, 15-Day IL

David Festa – Shoulder, 15-Day IL

Yankees

Brent Headrick – Forearm, 15-Day IL

Jonathan Loaisiga – Back, 15-Day IL

Clarke Schmidt – Forearm, 60-Day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera – Ankle, 60-Day IL

Jake Cousins – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Gerrit Cole – Elbow, 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line:

Yankees −1.5 (−109)

Twins +1.5 (−111)

Total:

Over 9 (−115)

Under 9 (−106)

Moneyline:

Yankees −175

Twins +143

Best Bets & Prediction

Top 3 Best Bets:

Yankees Moneyline (−175) Over 9 (−115) Yankees −1.5 (−109)

Final Score Prediction: Yankees 6, Twins 4

