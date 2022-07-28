"Yessir Billy" "Billy did come from the angels organization" - New York Mets fans exhilarated as GM Billy Eppler makes a play for Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has recently been involved in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. Although it once seemed impossible that Los Angeles would ever consider moving Ohtani, they have failed to build around him. There is now a chance he won't re-sign with the team when his contract expires next off-season.

Since Ohtani is now rumored to be on the trade block, many teams have started to make offers for the phenom. A talent like Shohei Ohtani has never been seen in the modern era of baseball. Any team would change greatly with his addition.

Michael Mayer @mikemayer22 Jim Bowden reports that Billy Eppler has contacted the Angels to check on the availability of superstar Shohei Ohtani. Jim Bowden reports that Billy Eppler has contacted the Angels to check on the availability of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The most notable team implicated in this trade rumor is the New York Mets. The Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season and appear to be true contenders. However, the Atlanta Braves are right on their tail in the National League East at just two games back.

The Mets need to make a push at the deadline, and Ohtani would be much more than that. If they could lock in Ohtani to a big deal, he would be a franchise cornerstone for New York.

Michael Cohen @professor_cohen @mikemayer22 I will personally drive Francisco from Syracuse to Anaheim and take flying lessons and fly Shohei to Queens ! @mikemayer22 I will personally drive Francisco from Syracuse to Anaheim and take flying lessons and fly Shohei to Queens !

Chris @KRNG_Chris @mikemayer22 Cast a big net and you’re bound to find something right? Finally a GM that knows what he’s doing! @mikemayer22 Cast a big net and you’re bound to find something right? Finally a GM that knows what he’s doing!

Since this rumor has arisen, it is no surprise that fans of the New York Mets are going wild. Ohtani would be the biggest trade pickup for the Mets since Mike Piazza in 1998.

Some are saying that this might just work, especially because Mets GM Billy Eppler was the former Angels GM. He was the one who brought Ohtani to Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani might be the most lucrative player for any team right now. Let's take a look at what he has done in his career on both sides of the field.

What the Mets would be getting in Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels v Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani has taken the league by storm since joining the MLB back in 2018. At the plate, Ohtani has a career .263 batting average and an .881 OPS. He also has 114 career home runs as well. On the mound, Ohtani has a career 3.28 ERA with 356 strikeouts in 277 innings.

Ohtani has also been dominant this season as well. Although his numbers are slightly down at the plate, he has been razor-sharp on the mound. He has just a 2.80 ERA through 16 starts this season.

Any team would be very lucky to land Ohtani at the deadline. It is going to be very interesting to see if the Angels decide to move him.

