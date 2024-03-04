Yoshinobu Yamamoto adorns locker with stuffed Super Mario toy gifted by a Dodgers fan

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has continued to make headlines ever since he was posted by the Orix Buffaloes last year. A lot has happened since then. He is currently with the LA Dodgers and is fresh off an impressive spring training game against the Texas Rangers on the road.

But one thing that has stuck with him throughout his career is his stuffed Yoshi (Super Mario toy), which was gifted by a fan. Yamamoto's Mario toy is present in his locker room and he carries it with him wherever he goes.

The athletic writer, Fabian Ardaya, shared the news on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Yamamoto is on a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers and will be a continued presence in the locker room. And so will his Yoshi toy.

Concerns from Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pitch windup: Broadcaster says it can 'tip-off' hitters

Being a pitcher, the most important leverage you have on hitters is that they don't know what's coming. However, in the wake of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2019, MLB teams are now known to assess opposing pitchers' actions to get any signs of what's to come.

During Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring debut, SportsNet LA broadcasters Tim Neverrett and Rick Monday dissected Yamamoto's pitch windup, which can potentially tip off hitters. According to the broadcasters, right when Yamamoto's left glove exits the grip over the ball, the potential pitch can be identified through the center field's camera.

Addressing this newfound concern, Yoshinobu Yamamoto said that he would fix it soon.

“It’s not really a big concern for me at this point,” Yamamoto said through his interpreter. “As it gets closer to the season, I’ll fix it and talk to the coaches.

"It was the same in Japan. When the season starts, I’ll make those adjustments,” he added.

Dodgers pitching coach Matt Prior, too, delved into the issue and addressed how in today's league things work.

"From my understanding, that’s not something as actively practiced in the NPB. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but that’s my understanding, where obviously over here it’s much more of an active program by pretty much all 30 teams."

The Dodgers coaching staff will look into the matter and ensure there is no point where hitters can identify what's coming.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.