"You come back and they completely change" - When Derek Jeter opened up about the emotional truths of parenting

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter bared his heart regarding the emotional upheavals he has been through since he became a parent. The five-time World Series champion went into detail on this in 2023 on the "Calm Down" podcast, hosted by his Fox Sports colleagues, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson:

"And you know, one thing, I’m a little biased; I think I have the greatest parents in the world, but the one thing I can say about my parents is they were always present," Jeter said. "It’s so hard when you have kids — I don’t care if it’s one kid, I have four kids — you want to be there, and then when you miss a day or two, you come back and they completely change.

"I don’t sleep anymore. When I played, I slept a lot. I don’t sleep. I hear everything, even when there is nothing to hear. I think I hear babies crying and screaming. I get up early and go to sleep early.

"Seeing them grow. Watching them learn [and display manners], that is the thing. I love coming home and them learning new things."

Derek Jeter married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Hannah Davis on July 9, 2016, in a private ceremony at Meadwood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. The couple are parents to three daughters—Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose—and a son, Kaius, who is the youngest of the lot.

Jeter was picked up by the Yankees in the first round of the 1992 MLB draft and made his debut for the team three years later. He was named the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year and went on to make 14 appearances at the All-Star Game over his illustrious career.

"I was all about my career": Derek Jeter on why he had kids after retirement

Deek Jeter played for two decades in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although Derek Jeter had started dating his wife towards the closing stages of his career with the New York Yankees in 2012, he waited until he had retired from the game before he got engaged. During his appearance on "Calm Down," Jeter stated why he chose to end his career before having kids:

"I'll be honest with you," he said. "There is no way I could have had kids during my career. I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career."

Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Yankees, becoming one of the most decorated and respected players of his generation. He won five World Series rings with the Bronx Bombers, along with five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020 on his first year of eligibility, falling only one vote shy of a unanimous ballot.

