"You’d have to live inside my heart to know how much I love you" - MLB Network host Kelly Nash is head over heels in love with her better half Dallas Keuchel

MLB Network anchor Kelly Nash took to Instagram to display her undying love for her husband. The Instagram post, which included three lovely photos, made it evident that Nash is completely head over heels in love with her better half, Dallas Keuchel, who is presently a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The three photos in the Instagram carousel post were taken on the couple's wedding day. Nash wore a white gown and kept her makeup simple but stylish. She wore her hair loose. Meanwhile, Keuchel wore a black tuxedo that complemented his bride's gown. In the caption for the post, Nash said that, to understand how much she loves her husband, he would have to reside in her heart.

The couple was so joyful and in the moment on their wedding day that their photos turned out so natural and beautiful, especially the third photo, where the pair share a passionate kiss. Their photographs were captured by Andrea Godfrey Photography.

"You’d have to live inside my heart to know how much I love you." - @Kelly Nash

It is evident from Nash's Instagram that she is Keuchel's biggest fan. She is his biggest cheerleader, and as his spouse, she doesn't just watch him reach milestones— she'll be by his side as he crosses them! In April 2022, Nahs congratulated Keuchel for crossing 100 career wins by posting an adorable picture at Hundred Acre Woods with their pet, Indy, which the couple adopted in August 2021.

"100 career wins for the love of our life. Damn that’s a lotta wins baby." -@Kelly Nash

Well, this is how a relationship should be. Celebrating each other's accomplishments and sticking by each other through good and bad times. The Keuchels truly give us couple goals.

Dallas Keuchel also doesn't shy away from displaying his love for Kelly Nash

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel on their D-Day.

Once you land on Dallas Keuchel's Instagram account, you will know that the baseball pitcher doesn't shy away from displaying his love for the MLB Network host. Last year, in March, he posted a series of photos in the form of a carousel post with an awe-inspiring caption where he called himself a fortunate man for having Nash in his life.

"My ride or die. Can’t wait to see where our journey takes us 🤗 I’m a lucky man. Thank you for letting me chauffeur your fine ass around these last 2+ years. Here’s to a lifetime more!!!" - @Dallas Keuchel

Thank you, Kelly Nash, for blessing our newsfeed with your lovely posts! ❤

