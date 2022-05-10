"You can't f****ng beat me" - Josh Naylor erupts in a wild celebration after shock comeback win against Chicago White Sox; becomes first player in league history to hit two homers of three runs or more in the ninth

Last night's meeting between the Josh Naylor's Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox was very important for both teams. Going into the game, the Guardians were a game and a half behind the White Sox. The Guardians, with a record of 14-14, wanted to get back into second place in the American League Central. Both teams are currently behind the Minnesota Twins, who are looking to win the AL Central for the first time since 2020.

The game was a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair. It was a game with some funny errors and some moonshot home runs. By the end of the night, however, it became clear that Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians was the man of the match.

Cleveland Guardians' hitter Josh Naylor beyond fired up after he wins the game for his team

Josh Naylor, who is originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is in his third season with the Guardians and is looking to make it his first full season in the MLB. At the moment, the 24-year-old has four home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

Last night against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Naylor hit an RBI double and then a two-run shot to tie the game in the top of the ninth for the Guardians.

The game was tied deep into extra innings with a a score of 9-9. That was until Naylor got hold of a ball flung by White Sox reliever Ryan Burr. Naylor lifted the ball over 400 feet into the outfield in the top of the 11th to give the Guardians the lead, which they would eventually hold.

"Josh Naylor AGAIN!" - @ MLB

To say that Naylor was fired up following the home run would be an understatement. In a video posted to social media, Naylor was seen screaming "You can't f***ng beat me!" as he slammed his helmet into the dugout and strutted around.

Naylor finished the game with a pair of home runs and eight RBIs in total. There is no doubt that Naylor is making a name for himself as one of the premier players in the Guardians organization.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Define fired the fuck up: Define fired the fuck up: https://t.co/FhGvvDCgBO

The second-placed Guardians have two more games against the White Sox and will hope to win them both to keep moving up the AL Central standings.

