"You don't find many players like that" - Dodgers GM praises Mookie Betts' 'selflessness' amid position change

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts has played a pivotal role in the team in recent years. He has always been there to help out his team in whatever way possible and has never stepped back from sacrificing for the betterment of the team.

Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, has praised the seven-time All-Star for being one of the most selfless players in MLB.

“His mindset when we went to him on this, just like it was last year vs righties, we need you to play second and vs left, we need you to kick out to the outfield, that’s what puts us into position to win the most games, he said ‘I’m all in’," Friedman said (via the Dodgers Nation).

"You don’t find many players like that, just the selflessness and how much that permeates our whole organization. I just think he’s not fully appreciated but the athlete and the desire to win are so incredibly high, I definitely wouldn’t bet against him.”

Throughout his playing career, Betts has played in the outfield position. However, earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Dodgers manager had decided to play the six-times Golden Glove winner as a 2B and had thus been practicing in the off-season so far. But it seems the manager has again decided to change his position for the team's betterment and now he is set to play as a shortstop.

Yankees' Aaron Judges hailed Mookie Betts for accepting to play as shortstop

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge recently praised Mookie Betts for accepting the new onfield position as a shortstop.

Judge appreciated Betts for his ability to play in multiple positions.

"He’s got five or six Gold Gloves in the outfield, which is impressive and usually you keep those guys in that position when they are that good,’’ Judge said (h/t New York Post).

“The selflessness of him to go out there and try to help the team by moving to the infield and then not just that, but now moving to shortstop, speaks volumes to what kind of athlete he is and what kind of teammate he is.”

“I’ve seen him play the infield and he’s got great skills, he’s got great hands, he has great movement,’’ Judge said. “I know he came up as a second baseman with the Red Sox, but they said ‘We’ve got this guy Dustin Pedroia, so you’d better learn a new position.’ So I’m excited to see what he does.”

Betts moved to the shortstop position as Gavin Lux was struggling at the position of being a starter.

Judge was also in a similar position after the arrival of Juan Soto in the Yankees clubhouse. To make room for the former Padres star, Judge had to shift to the center.

