"You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player" - Reality TV show stars Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover's onscreen spat led to Jennifer Lopez calling off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez

American actress Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez were Hollywood's cutest power couple. They had been dating since 2017 and had been engaged for two years before they formally called it quits in 2021.

Rodriguez made headlines when he was accused of cheating on J.Lo with star hairstylist Madison LeCroy. Reportedly, due to an altercation between reality TV stars LeCroy and Craig Conover, Lopez called off her engagement to Rodriguez.

In the “Southern Charm” season seven reunion, Conover accused co-star LeCroy of being a "f--king home-wrecker."

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men! Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player.”

Fans speculated that Conover hinted at Alex Rodriguez when he mentioned “Ex-MLB players.”

At the time, LeCroy was in a tumultuous relationship with Austen Kroll.

The rumors also stated that while A-Rod was engaged to Lopez, he allegedly participated in flirtatious FaceTime conversations with LeCroy.

LeCroy denied the allegations and said that the two never met. She spoke to “Page Six” and revealed that A-Rod never cheated on J.Lo with her.

“He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

LeCroy, known for her role in the television show “Southern Charm,” also went on to say that she "talked to him (A-Rod) randomly, but was not consistent."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s split

After dating for four years, Rodriguez and J.Lo decided to end their engagement at the beginning of March 2021.

"Weekend in Paris❤️#thankfulandgrateful" - Alex Rodriguez

Naturally, this only served to fuel the rumors about Alex and Madison, but a source at the time told E! News that the reality star was "absolutely" not to blame for the breakup.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

Jennifer Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

"@jlo and #benaffleck get married in vegas 👑💓💋" - jlo_legend

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 when the stars were filming “Gigli.”

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt