"You guys are wasting Trout and Ohtani" "Blowing another season. Poor Trout" - Los Angeles Angels fans are in disarray over loss to Phillies, extend losing streak to 11 games

The Los Angeles Angels were off to a hot start to the year, even getting within three games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. However, everything has fallen to shambles over this past stretch, which has seen the Angels go on an eleven-game losing streak. After their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, June 5, their record dropped to under .500.

During this game yesterday, the Angels blew a five-run lead by giving up a combined seven runs in just the eighth and ninth innings alone. It is no surprise that Angels fans all over are angry and disappointed with the current state of their team.

Los Angeles Angels fans upset over recent losing streak

"You guys are wasting trout and Ohtani" - @ Clapz

This MLB fan is kind of right, at least with Angels superstar Mike Trout. Trout has been with the Angels since the 2011 season, and since then, the Angels have only seen one playoff appearance, a 2014 American League Division Series loss to the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani, since joining Los Angeles in 2018, has yet to reach the postseason with the team.

Kuzie Koooz @YKoooz @Angels Are you KIDDING ME!!!! 11 GAMES!!!! I bet away the last bit of clothing on my body… the last coin in my Pocket… I can’t believe you would do this to me. This franchise betrayed me. Goodbye forever @Angels Are you KIDDING ME!!!! 11 GAMES!!!! I bet away the last bit of clothing on my body… the last coin in my Pocket… I can’t believe you would do this to me. This franchise betrayed me. Goodbye forever

"Are you KIDDING ME!!!! 11 GAMES!!!! I bet away the last bit of clothing on my body… the last coin in my Pocket… I can’t believe you would do this to me. This franchise betrayed me. Goodbye forever" - @ Kuzie Koooz

There are definitely some people in the same boat as this person. Many expected the Los Angeles Angels to break their losing streak in one of these games. There is no reason for a team with this much talent to lose this much.

"I can't even be mad anymore. This is just hilarious at this point." - @ Ian

Some Angels fans are just in complete disbelief over the team's current state. The Angels were on fire and approaching the Astros for first in the AL West. Now, they are only one game ahead of the third-place Texas Rangers. What happened?

: @0_evo1



Yeah, the season barely started. But whatever.



They look so lost. I just can’t expect anything from them anymore because they keep on disappointing. @Angels I’m out on the 2022 Angels.Yeah, the season barely started. But whatever.They look so lost. I just can’t expect anything from them anymore because they keep on disappointing. @Angels I’m out on the 2022 Angels.Yeah, the season barely started. But whatever.They look so lost. I just can’t expect anything from them anymore because they keep on disappointing.

"I’m out on the 2022 Angels. Yeah, the season barely started. But whatever. They look so lost. I just can’t expect anything from them anymore because they keep on disappointing." - @ evo

Los Angeles Angels fans are sick and tired of the same things happening to their team. Hopefully, they can turn things around quickly and recover.

"Blowing another season. Poor trout" - @ Anthony James

It seems like year in and year out the Angels have talent and promise, yet they do not pan out over the course of the season. Mike Trout has been in Los Angeles for more than ten seasons, and only once have the Angels been seen the postseason. The organization must do better!

"Until they FIX the bullpen and the rotation...this team isn't winning ANYTHING." - @ Michael Howard

The Los Angeles Angels offense does not seem to be the problem right now. Their starters have not been able to go the distance, giving up a lot of runs early, and their bullpen has blown leads late in the game. Their pitching really seems to be holding them back during this losing stretch.

Corbin Clark @CorbinClark69 @Angels Well, if you were trying to convince Ohtani to sign somewhere else, this will do it. @Angels Well, if you were trying to convince Ohtani to sign somewhere else, this will do it.

"Well, if you were trying to convince Ohtani to sign somewhere else, this will do it." - @ Corbin Clark

Although the Los Angeles Angels still have two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for a couple more seasons, there's no guarantee he will stay. They need to prove to him that they can win and have success come October if they really want him to remain an Angel.

