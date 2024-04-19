"You just have to have a short memory" - When Derek Jeter shared candid advice on overcoming failure

In the spectrum of sports or even life, failure constitutes one's character. The way someone perceives failure is as important as getting to the top. New York Yankees former captain Derek Jeter explained this concept beautifully last year when talking about how he treated failure and overcame it.

While Jeter acknowledges mistakes are inevitable, it's important to learn from them and not repeat them twice.

"You just have to have a short memory," Jeter told Joe Buck on Undeniable in 2023. "You know, I've always been pretty good at turning the page and completely forgetting about something.

"You learn from your failures, but I don't sit around and worry about them too much. I think you're always going to fail at anything that you do, but you try not to make the same mistake twice."

Another important note Derek Jeter put forth was to not sit around and dwell on failure but rather get back on horseback to triumph the next time.

Derek Jeter congratulates legendary Yankees broadcaster on his retirement

Legendary radio broadcaster John Sterling announced his retirement on Monday after calling games for 36 seasons.

"I am a very blessed human being," Sterling said in a statement. "I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday."

Upon hearing this, Derek Jeter recalled his time with the broadcaster when he was on the Yankees roster and wished him the best.

"Congrats to John Sterling on an amazing career. I’ve had the pleasure of listening to and working with John for decades. He is a major part of Yankee history and will be greatly missed," Jeter posted on Twitter.

Sterling, 85, called Yankees games during the 1989 MLB season. He called 5,060 consecutive games from the beginning of 1989 to July 4, 2019.

Sterling was placed in the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2016. The Yankees will honor him on Saturday during a ceremony before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

