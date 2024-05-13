"You're breathing" - Derek Jeter's adorable attempt at conversation with daughter cracks up wife Hannah

Derek Jeter's life has changed considerably since he announced his retirement in 2014. While he may not be playing shortstop for the Yankees anymore, Jeter's personal life ensures that there is seldom a dull moment.

In a post on her Instagram, Jeter's wife Hannah posted a hilarious interaction with their daughter. In the clip, the young Jeter girl urges her father to "stop daddy," despite the fact that Jeter is not saying anything.

In response, Hannah said to her husband, "You're breathing," which is apparently the action that their daughter takes umbrage with.

Hannah Davis, a former model, married Jeter in 2016, two years after he retired from the New York Yankees. After a lavish Napa Valley wedding, the pair welcomed two daughters, born in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Additionally, the couple announced the birth of a son, Kaius, born in 2023.

In the 2021 summer, Hannah and their daughters were present to watch Jeter be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In addition to being a father and husband, the 49-year-old appears regularly as an analyst on MLB and even purchased a minority stake in the Miami Marlins that has since been relinquished. He has also appeared in several promotional campaigns and advertisements.

Derek Jeter and A-Rod are friends despite the "ups and downs"

Since his retirement, many fans feel as though they know Jeter better than ever. Recently, the old shortstop buried the hatchet regarding his longtime feud with A-Rod. In response to the pair making amends, Rodriguez recently told analyst Andy Martino:

“Derek and I are friends. I’ve known Derek since we were 15 years old. Like all relationships, there’s ups, there’s downs… where it sits today is where it’s always sat—with respect.”

With the chance to see more of Jeter's life, such as this one, the Hall of Famer's legacy has never been more secure.

