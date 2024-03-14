“You’re first struck being around him by the size" - When Aaron Boone compared young Aaron Judge's aura with Red Sox legend David Ortiz

In 2017 during an interview on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, Aaron Boone said that he was surprised by Aaron Judge's size and was startled by his aura when he saw the player for the first time. He compared Judge to his legendary teammate David Ortiz.

“I was standing in the home dugout, and I knew he was one of the stories of the camp,” Boone said. “You’re first struck being around him by the size, but then you watch how he interacts and touches different people. That’s something that stood out to me right away, like, Oh, wow."

The first thing that strikes you in Boone's quote is the mention of size. Both Judge and Ortiz are imposing figures. Judge stands at a towering 6-foot-7, while Ortiz wasn't far behind at 6-foot-3 with a powerful build. Pitchers have to adjust their approach entirely when facing hitters who can seemingly launch the ball into orbit with one swing.

Beyond their physical stature and on-field heroics, Judge and Ortiz share the same leadership quality. They do not speak much, but their actions show how dedicated they are to the game. In fact, their work ethic inspires their teammates.

Both Aaron Judge and David Ortiz are legendary players. Judge has been an All-Star five times and also has three Silver Slugger awards, while on the other hand, Ortiz has been an All-Star 10 times and has seven Silver Slugger Awards. Both set an example for the young players.

Aaron Boone's remarks show a great deal about Aaron Judge's impression. It's a tribute to Judge's brilliance and his unique aura. As Judge continues to write his name in the record books, his status will eventually grow just like the legendary player David Ortiz.

Judge to return to the field on Saturday

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge might be back in action this weekend! After missing games due to some stomach discomfort, Judge could be back in the lineup as early as Saturday.

“Running around because the toe feels great,” Judge said. “It’s never felt better.”

The Yankees manager wants him to play center field against the Toronto Blue Jays. While Judge is focused on being ready for the season opener on March 28, this is good news for Yankee fans hoping to see their star player back on the field.

