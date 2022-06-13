“You’re not going to go asking me questions about this league” - Mike Trout hesitant to talk details of fantasy league that led to an MLB player getting slapped

Mike Trout was caught up in some controversy after an exclusive players-only fantasy football league came to a head. The original incident that sparked the whole controversy happened when Cincinnati Reds player Tommy Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over some fantasy football league disagreements.

Tommy Pham was suspended for three games for his antics. Subsequently, Los Angeles Angels star Trout was identified as the commissioner, and the whole charade got even bigger than it already was.

Mike Trout asked about fantasy football league, does not disclose very much to media

The fantasy football league in question is a private NFL fantasy league that is played by an exclusive group of MLB players. According to some sources, the cost to join the league was $10,000.

After Pham's suspension, he took aim at Trout. Pham alleged that as commissioner of the fantasy football league, Trout "allowed a lot of s**t to happen." Exactly what Pham means by this is not known.

Obviously, whatever happened seemed like a big enough deal for Pham to take public and direct aim at Trout for his management. It is also being reported that since the incident, the league has been completely discontinued.

Last night, during a meeting between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets at Angels Stadium, Mike Trout was asked about the league during an in-game interview.

Upon being asked who won the league last year, Trout calmy said “You’re not going to go ask me questions about this league." Trout, who has just returned from a day-to-day IL, has bigger priorities to deal with right now.

His team, the Los Angeles Angels, were defeated by the New York Mets this weekend and have won only two games out of their past 17 contests. Trout himself has been in an intense personal slump, hitting well under .200 over the past 10 days.

Before Trout closed the book on discussions of the league, he did mention that Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is the defending champion, as he won the league last season.

