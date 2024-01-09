"You're lucky we ain't in the streets" - Druski talks tall ball with James Harden as comedian teases NBA legend while sporting Diamondbacks jersey

American actor and comedian Druski was at the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers and was wearing a Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks jersey. Before the game, which finished 106-103 to the Lakers, Druski was seen on the court messing with superstar guard James Harden.

Footage made its way to X where Druski could be heard shouting at Harden:

"You're lucky we ain't in the streets"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the 6-foot-5 Harden didn't exactly look terrified, it made for an interesting spectacle.

Expand Tweet

As to whether Druski's words had any effect on Harden, this seems doubtful, but the guard finished the game with 15 points from 39 minutes played.

Madison Bumgarner used a fake name to compete in rodeos during his time with the Diamondbacks

While Druski is known for his comedy, Madison Bumgarner (the Diamondbacks jersey Druski was wearing) is known primarily for baseball but also for competing in rodeos.

While the 34-year-old pitcher is now a free agent, between 2020-2023 he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. News broke in 2020 that Bumgarner competes in rodeos, but not under his own name.

Madison Bumgarner competed under the name "Mason Saunders," which derives from the maiden name of his wife, Ali (Saunders), and the shortening of Madison (Mason). This came out as he was photographed after winning $26,560 in a team roping competition.

“Oh boy,” Bumgarner said to The Athletic when shown the photo. “This is ruining my alias. They don’t always take pictures. That was a bigger one.”

On the subject of rodeos, he continued:

“No matter what hobbies I have, I take ’em serious. That’s just my personality. I don’t do anything just for fun, per se. I wish I did.”

While Madison Bumgarner may wish he could take hobbies less seriously, this commitment led to him becoming a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and the World Series MVP in 2014.

As to what the future holds for Bumgarner after he announces his retirement, regarding rodeos he said:

“That’s a hard life,” but he might “give it a go.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.