“You’re never going to forget your first Orioles game” - Young MLB fan steals the show at Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees game

A young MLB fan enjoyed a moment of his youth at a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday.

The game was an important one for the Orioles, as they have found themselves back in last place in the American League East and are hoping to trade spots with the fourth-placed Boston Red Sox, who are just half a game ahead of them. The Yankees, meanwhile, are the best team in baseball with a record of 26-9.

During a break in action during Monday evening's game, the camera fixated on a young fan who had gotten a ball. The young MLB fan, who appeared to be no older than five, was eyeing up the field and handling the ball as if to throw it back on the pitch.

He soon did exactly that, much to the jovial dismay of his father, who resigned himself to the fact that his young son's keepsake was no more. Looking at the ball, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks went over and lofted the ball back into the outfield seats. Unfortuanely for the young fan, Hicks threw it to a completely different crowd of fans.

The boy, who did not understand what had just happened, was held by his dad. Fortunately, the woman who caught the ball had seen what just transpired and sent a male counterpart back over to the kid to give him back what had moments before been his to keep.

The young fan eventually got the ball, and his father raised him triumphantly to show off the returned baseball. Unfortunately for the young boy who was decked out in the Orioles' colors, his team lost the game 6-2 and were cast back into last place in the division.

For the young MLB fan, however, he likely does not care too much, as he now has something he can keep forever to remind him of a day at the ballpark with his dad.

