"You couldn't shut up for 5 minutes Bob" "JINX" - MLB fans place blame on analyst Bob Nightengale for breaking cardinal rule, costing Drew Rasmussen perfect game

In just his third season in the majors, Drew Rasmussen nearly etched his name into baseball history. The 27-year-old pitcher was just three outs away from a perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles. It took him just 79 pitches to get through eight innings in what was a near-flawless performance.

Jorge Mateo eventually spoiled the party by hitting a double to left field off the first pitch in the ninth inning. There is an unspoken rule in baseball that when a pitcher is nearing a no-hitter/perfect game, you don't say a word. You don't even look at him the wrong way. MLB columnist Bob Nightengale broke the cardinal rule with his tweet.

The Tampa Bay Rays were leading the game 4-0. All Rasmussen had to do was get through the bottom of the Orioles' order. Fans around the country are placing the blame on Bob Nightengale's shoulders for costing the pitcher his place in the record books.

Pitching a no-hitter is sacred territory. Everyone is aware of what is taking place but nobody says a word to the pitcher.

New York Yankees' Don Larsen, still the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in a World Series, was asked about his experience after the game in 1956.

"Guys on the team were praying the ball wouldn't be hit to them. I don't think I ever felt more alone in my life," said Larsen.

Matt Garza remains the only pitcher in Tampa Bay Rays history to pitch a no-hitter. Garza no-hit the Detroit Tigers back in July 2010 when the team was known as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Drew Rasmussen would have become only the second pitcher in Rays history to pitch a no-hitter

Drew Rasmussen reacts during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Drew Rasmussen recorded the win to take his record to 7-4 on the season. He now has a 2.80 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 82 total strikeouts in 99.2 innings.

Rasmussen was efficient, unpredictable, and in control. He allowed one earned run and one hit, striking out seven hitters in 8.1 innings. Maybe things could have been different on the night if Nightengale had just kept his thoughts to himself.

This game held added importance as both teams are in a tight battle for the final Wild Card spot. Tampa Bay took two of the three games in the series to win the regular season series 10-9. It's important to note that if these teams are tied at the end of the season, head-to-head will be the determing factor.

With Rasmussen's impressive performance, the Rays are now 60-53 on the season and hold a 1.5 game advantage over the Orioles. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox are also in the race for those remaining playoff spots.

The Tampa Bay Rays won the game 4-1. The story of the night, though, was Drew Rasmussen and his incredible individual performance. If the Rays rotation continues to pitch at this level of consistency, they will surely be favorites to land a Wild Card spot in the American League.

