Yu Darvish Injury update: Padres' $108,000,000 Japanese record-setter's season ends early following elbow issue

Yu Darvish, a right-hander, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with right elbow inflammation, severely damaging the Padres' already dim postseason aspirations.

The Japanese right-hander's arm problem has kept him out for the past few weeks, and he will miss the rest of the season for the Padres.

Yu Darvish has been shut down for the season, Bob Melvin says. Tests recently revealed a bone spur in Darvish's elbow.

Yu Darvish has been shut down for the rest of the season. He learned recently he has an olecranon stress reaction in his elbow, and tried to pitch through it. After not progressing as hoped, he will rest for the next several weeks.

After another successful season on the mound for the Friars, Darvish will reorganize for San Diego's 2024 season in order to avoid the worst-case scenario of a second Tommy John procedure.

In 2023, Darvish pitched for the Padres in 24 starts, going 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 141 strikeouts in 136.1 innings. Since his start against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 25, he hasn't pitched.

Yu Darvish's $108 million extension

5-time All-Star Yu Darvish, who has started for the Padres on Opening Day for the past two seasons, signed a 6-year, $108 million contract deal in February 2023, keeping him in San Diego through the 2028 campaign.

The deal's average yearly value is $18 million, which is $3 million less than what he was previously paid. The Padres, who have baseball's third-highest payroll, are protected from the luxury tax by the structure.

The Padres are signing Yu Darvish to a six-year, $108M contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, when he'll be 42 years old.

Following his acquisition in a 2020 trade with the Cubs, Darvish led the Padres in wins (16) and strikeouts (197) during his second campaign with the team. He had a 3.10 ERA and a final record of 16-8. During the Padres' march to the NL Championship Series, he was also 2-1 in four postseason starts.

In 10 seasons in the major leagues, the five-time All-Star has a 95-75 record and a 3.50 ERA. Two times (in 2013 and 2020), he came in second place for the Cy Young Award.