Zach Plesac Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the struggling pitcher following his outright assignment

Things have gone from bad to worse for Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac as he cleared waivers, accepting an outright assignment to the minors. The now 28-year-old burst onto the scene in his first two seasons in the MLB, posting a 12-8 record with a 3.32 ERA and 145 strikeouts during that time.

However, Zach Plesac has seen his numbers plummet in recent years, with the 2023 season being the worst of his career. In 21.1 innings with the Cleveland Guardians this year, Plesac has been dreadful, posting a career-high 7.59 ERA, which resulted in his demotion.

Although he clearly needs to rediscover his form and confidence, he could be an intriguing trade target for teams that believe they can help him turn things around. With two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, Plesac could become an affordable, long-term project for his new team, while he could also benefit from a change in scenery.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Plesac if teams are willing to gamble on the 28-year-old pitcher.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could take a shot at rebuilding Zach Plesac

One of the best teams at maximizing a pitcher's talent is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The perennial World Series contenders have a long track record of turning journeyman pitchers into stars, with Tyler Anderson being the latest example. After years as a mediocre pitcher, the Dodgers helped turn Anderson into an All-Star last season.

This is why they are such an intriguing landing spot for the struggling pitcher. Given the team's string of injuries, they may need to look for additional help outside of the organization. If Plesac were to end up with Los Angeles, they could salvage his MLB career.

#2 - The Tampa Bay Rays are another team who could fix Plesac

The best team so far in baseball this season, the Tampa Bay Rays has not been without adversity, as three of their Opening Day starters are currently on the IL. Drew Rasmussen, Josh Fleming, and Jeffrey Springs are all currently on the 60-day IL, which could force the Rays to look at bringing in pitching help from outside the organization.

Similar to the Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays are one of the top teams when it comes to developing and maximizing the talent of their pitchers. If Tampa Bay believes that it can help Zach Plesac rediscover his early-career form, his affordability could make him a realistic target for Tampa Bay.

#3 - The New York Mets need to address their pitching struggles

The New York Mets may need Zach Plesac as much as he needs them. Arguably the most hyped team entering the 2023 campaign, the Mets have fallen well below their own expectations, posting a 31-35 record over two months into the season. One of the reasons for their struggles has been their pitching rotation, which currently owns the 5th-highest team ERA in the MLB with an abysmal 4.69 ERA.

This is where Zach Plesac could enter the conversation. While there is no guarantee that the change of scenery would help him rediscover himself, he could likely be acquired for a relatively low return. If the team continues to struggle, changes will need to be made across the board, which could open the door for the Cleveland Guardians pitcher.

