“I lost my father at a young age.… He hasn’t missed my dad’s birthday since I committed to him in 2010” - 1-time NCAA champion praises Coach K, says he taught him a lot about being a man

Coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of the greatest NCAA coaches ever. This is in part because of Coach K's ability to connect with people.

One of his former players and a former NCAA champion claimed that the retired Duke Blue Devils coach taught him how to be a man. Quinn Cook spoke about his experience with Krzyzewski during an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cook said:

"He taught me more about being a man. I lost my father at a young age, so we had a different relationship. Christmas, he'll make sure he gives me a call and my mother a call, you know, different anniversaries, different dates.

"He hasn't missed my dad's birthday since I committed to him in 2010."

Players like RJ Barrett have spoken about the Duke family and the culture that Coach K has created. Quinn Cook's comments highlight the strong family culture of the program during Krzyzewski's tenure.

Quinn Cook's comments also reaffirmed RJ Barrett's statement about the legendary coach's commitment to his players. In 2015, Cook and Coach K still had a strong relationship despite graduating from Duke.

Krzyzewski's position as a father figure at Duke will be difficult for them to replace. However, their new head coach was chosen by Coach K. Duke's new coach will attempt to continue the family of the Blue Devils from the past 40 years.

Story continues below ad

Still, there will never be another coach like Mike Krzyzewski. While the rest of college basketball did not always love Krzyzewski, the Duke family and Quinn Cook loved him.

Coach K became one of the most successful coaches during his nearly 50-year career and touched many players' lives

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke during their days together at Duke.

Story continues below ad

While younger players like Quinn Cook and RJ Barrett speak highly of Mike Krzyzewski, the family bond goes deep. The former Duke Blue Devils coach accomplished plenty during his extensive career and touched many lives.

During a recent interview with the legendary coach, Krzyzewski spoke about his career and life.

PBS NewsHour @NewsHour



He reflects on his nearly 50-year-long career with our to.pbs.org/3MzB3rB Recently-retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski — known to many as Coach K — is one of college basketball’s most successful coaches.He reflects on his nearly 50-year-long career with our @JudyWoodruff Recently-retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski — known to many as Coach K — is one of college basketball’s most successful coaches. He reflects on his nearly 50-year-long career with our @JudyWoodruff. to.pbs.org/3MzB3rB https://t.co/dnuDaok4Xo

One significant piece of the interview with Krzyzewski is his connection to people. Some players have highlighted his relationship with them; he connects with everyone he meets.

Story continues below ad

While Krzyzewski's successful career has led to many people not liking the coach, he still focuses on people. From players to fans to family, Krzyzewski places a premium on people.

Krzyzewski's value of people is why former players like Quinn Cook speak highly of the former coach. With Krzyzewski retired, many players will continue to talk about the legend as a coach and as a man.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Coach K the greatest coach of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far