“It’s Coach K’s family; it’s Coach K’s family forever” - RJ Barrett on what Coach Mike Krzyzewski means to the current and former Duke players.

Coach K is retiring as coach of the Duke Blue Devils, but the impact he has had on players like RJ Barrett will live on forever.

Mike Krzyzewski is one of the greatest coaches of all time, and many are praising him as he embarks on his final NCAA Tournament.

Barrett was a key member of one of Kyrzyzewski's most talented Duke teams. Barrett, Zion Willamson and Cam Reddish were all taken in the top 10 of the 2019 draft class. The three were only part of the legendary Duke Brotherhood born during Krzyzewski's time at Duke, and Barrett spoke about it.

"To me, the Brotherhood is we slap the floor, we play together, we cheer for each other, we have this fighting spirit together all the time," Barrett said.

Duke will never forget the Brotherhood that Coach K cultivated among his players and the community he built at the school. According to Barrett, the atmosphere around the team is second to none, and every Blue Devil knows it.

"Every player knows only a certain type of player can play at Duke," Barrett said. "You feel it when you walk around campus. You know. The atmosphere, being around Cameron (Indoor Stadium), it's what excellence feels like."

Krzyzewski's era has been full of excellence, with many great players.

As Duke prepares for one last NCAA Tournament under its Hall of Famer, Barrett explained his coach's importance to the game and to the school.

Coach K and Duke prepare for one last NCAA tournament.

Coach K and Duke's "Last Dance"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils are looking to win his sixth national championship before the legendary coach calls it a career. Many are rooting for Duke to let their coach go out and win one final national title, but the road will not be easy.

Still, Krzyzewski is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history for a reason. His list of accomplishments is a strong reason people put faith in Duke.

Coach K's family wants to send him into retirement at the peak of excellence. Another national championship would put an exclamation point on his career. A 13th Final Four would set a record. Whether Duke is successful in this pursuit or not, its coach will always be remembered.

