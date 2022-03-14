“All the things that Coach K had to adapt to, Wooden didn’t have to really worry about” - Ian O’Connor picks Coach K as the greatest coach in college basketball history

Coach K is definitively among the greatest coaches in college basketball history, but Ian O'Connor believes the challenges he saw during his time at Duke make him the greatest.

The end of the career of Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke provides everyone, including LeBron James, an opportunity to reflect on the greatness of his career. Ian O'Connor is another person reflecting on the excellence of the coach, which led him to a critical conclusion:

"I think when you've won 530 more games in a tougher era to do it with parody and one and done all the things that Coach K had to adapt to, Wooden didn't have to really worry about, I would go Mike Krzyzewski at 1, John Wooden 1A."

In the debate over the greatest basketball coach of all time, the conversation is down to Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden, and choosing between the two comes down to what some believe to be more integral: wins or championships. Mike Krzyzewski leads in wins, and John Wooden leads in championships, so another national championship would be huge for Duke.

"They both went to 12 final fours, I understand Wooden crowd says it's a ridiculous comparison, it's ten to five at national titles, how can you put the two in the same category but no," said Ian O'Connor.

National championships are a vital part of the conversation about the greatest coach. Still, many other aspects factor into the coach's impact on college basketball, and his impact on college basketball and Duke goes beyond his success in the final four.

Duke Basketball @dukebasketball "He means more for college basketball than anybody"-Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim on Coach K "He means more for college basketball than anybody"-Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim on Coach K

Coach K's impact on the sport of college basketball is what makes his future an intriguing concept. Before Mike Krzyzewski and Duke look to the future, they will focus on the ACC and NCAA tournaments as an opportunity to solidify why he is the greatest college basketball coach ever.

Coach K is trying to win one last ACC and NCAA championship before retiring.

Coach K aims to leave Duke with an ACC and NCAA Championship

Mike Krzyzewski's final season as Duke's head coach features another chance to win the ACC and NCAA championships. Duke is preparing for one last ACC Championship game under their head coach, but he is still focusing on his players.

Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello Coach K when Duke players were asked about going to ACC title game in his final season: “I’m trying to get away from all that…It’s all about them. I don’t want to be a distraction to them. This is their season, especially now. They only get it once. I’ve had it numerous times.” Coach K when Duke players were asked about going to ACC title game in his final season: “I’m trying to get away from all that…It’s all about them. I don’t want to be a distraction to them. This is their season, especially now. They only get it once. I’ve had it numerous times.”

Coach Krzyzewski may want his players to be the focus during his final season, but the spotlight will remain on him. Winning another ACC and NCAA tournament would be the ultimate testament to his durability as a coach and Duke's durability as a program, which is part of Ian O'Connor's argument:

"I would put Mike ahead of John Wooden actually, he's won 530 more games than John Wooden and I believe durability matters."

With the end of the ACC tournament, Duke will turn towards ending the season with another national championship. For Mike Krzyzewski, another national championship will cement his legacy and give him the perfect end to his legendary career.

