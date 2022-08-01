Magic Johnson, Draymond Green and more: 6 NBA stars who played for the Michigan State Spartans

As one of the most storied programs in college basketball, the Michigan State Spartans have produced several NBA stars. From current All-Stars to basketball Hall of Famers, Michigan State has hosted some basketball icons.

The Michigan State Spartans have not won a championship since 2000. They are, however, one of only fifteen teams with multiple titles. The Spartans' two championship teams also produced two of their best NBA players.

Even when the Michigan State Spartans were not winning championships, they competed for them. All but one player on this list made the NCAA tournament. Four made the Final Four, and two won titles.

More importantly, all six players have made an impact or are impacting the NBA. With the sustained success of the Michigan State Spartans program, there are likely to be more NBA success stories soon.

6. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. played one year of college basketball before being drafted into the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the most recent Spartans who found success in the NBA. The 2022 NBA blocks leader is making a name for himself as a defensive star and a playoff contender.

Before playing in the NBA, Jackson Jr. showcased his defensive prowess in college basketball. For perspective, Jaren Jackson Jr. shattered the block record at Michigan State during his one season with the Spartans.

Kyle Austin @kylebaustin That was block number 100 on the year for Jaren Jackson Jr. The previous school record was 72 That was block number 100 on the year for Jaren Jackson Jr. The previous school record was 72

While the Michigan State Spartans did not have an extremely successful season with Jackson Jr., they still made the NCAA tournament. He failed to win a championship in college basketball, but he could still win one in the NBA.

5. Draymond Green

Draymond Green is the second most successful NBA player from Michigan State.

Draymond Green is part of one of the greatest teams in the history of the NBA, but his success began in college. Green was one of the greatest players in the history of Michigan State basketball before he entered the NBA.

During his time with the Michigan State Spartans, Green helped his team to two Final Four appearances and a national championship loss. In Green's final college basketball season, he cemented himself as a Michigan State Spartans legend.

Michigan State on BTN @MichiganStOnBTN



Expect another emotional mic session from the 2012 B1G POY.



@Money23Green | @MSU_Basketball Just in: Michigan State will retire Draymond Green's No. 23 on December 3.Expect another emotional mic session from the 2012 B1G POY. Just in: Michigan State will retire Draymond Green's No. 23 on December 3.Expect another emotional mic session from the 2012 B1G POY.@Money23Green | @MSU_Basketball https://t.co/DGJNvI9OYA

He won Conference Player of the Year honors during his senior season. This proved there was something to Draymond Green. Once he entered the NBA, he continued his development and helped build an NBA dynasty.

4. Zach Randolph

Before Jaren Jackson Jr. went from Michigan State to the Memphis Grizzlies, Z-Bo did it.

Zach Randolph set the prototype for what Jaren Jackson Jr. would eventually do. Z-Bo played one year with the Michigan State Spartans before becoming a first-round pick in the NBA draft.

While Zach Randolph did not begin his career with the Memphis Grizzlies like Jackson Jr., both impacted the team. Strangely enough, Michigan State Spartans keep finding their way to Memphis and becoming stars.

Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa The Grizzlies love Spartan bigs, huh? Zach Randolph, Deyonta Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr, and now Xavier Tillman The Grizzlies love Spartan bigs, huh? Zach Randolph, Deyonta Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr, and now Xavier Tillman

With the Michigan State Spartans, Randolph helped the team reach another Final Four, capping a three-year run of dominance. Z-Bo played in one season of that run, but another NBA star played two seasons and won a championship.

3. Jason Richardson

Jason Richardson went from winning national championships to slam dunk contests.

Jason Richardson did not have NBA success like his college teammate Zach Randolph, but he became an all-time great dunker. Before winning two slam dunk contests, Richardson reached two Final Fours and won an NCAA championship.

While Richardson did not have NBA success, his shooting and dunking earned him recognition from fans. As the former Michigan State standout aged, he entertained the fans with his dunking prowess.

Strangely, Richardson and fellow Spartan Draymond Green are from the same hometown, same college, and same first NBA team. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors appear to like former Michigan State Spartans.

2. Kevin Willis

Kevin Willis is the second oldest player in NBA history and the oldest since the NBA-ABA merger.

Kevin Willis may have the most unique basketball career when compared to other players who wore the green and white. For perspective, Willis was drafted in 1984, made his first All-Star team in 1992, and won an NBA championship in 2003.

Before Willis joined the Michigan State Spartans, he played two years of high school basketball and a year at a junior college. While Willis did not play much basketball before Michigan State, he played 21 seasons in the NBA after college.

Project Spurs @projectspurs Steve Kerr telling a story from his Spurs days with Kevin Willis Steve Kerr telling a story from his Spurs days with Kevin Willis😂 https://t.co/S5EWch64RQ

All jokes aside, Kevin Willis managed to play twenty-one seasons over twenty-three years because he found roles to play. Despite his longevity, Willis' lack of other success has kept him from making the Basketball Hall of Fame.

1. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is among the most excellent Michigan State Spartans and NBA players.

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest basketball players in history. He proved this at every level. Johnson won a high school championship, a college national championship with the Michigan State Spartans, and several NBA championships.

While the winning alone would make him a basketball legend, he managed to be one of the best people in history. Despite everything that happened to him in his life, Johnson managed to maintain his smile and love for basketball.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



(via This moment between Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird will warm your heart 🥺(via @NBA This moment between Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird will warm your heart 🥺 (via @NBA) https://t.co/BChzCowOXT

Johnson wanted to be one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and he did a great job of achieving that status. If it had not been for his health concerns, it is possible that Johnson would have become the greatest basketball player ever.

