Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the season series tied 1-1. Charlotte won the most recent matchup 129-128 on Nov. 30.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 9.

The Nets hold a 67-57 all-time advantage against the Hornets. Charlotte won the most recent matchup behind then-Hornet Terry Rozier’s 37 points and 13 assists. Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at Spectrum Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-CHA and YES. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (-218) vs. Hornets (+180)

Spread: Nets (-6.5) vs. Hornets (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o208.5) vs. Hornets -110 (u208.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Nets (25-38) are 11th in the East and lost their most recent game 118-112 against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Brooklyn is still vying for a play-in spot but the loss against Detroit came at the worst time possible. Dennis Schroder had 31 points and eight assists.

The Hornets (15-48) are 13th in the East. They have lost six straight, the longest losing record in the league right now. In the most recent game on Friday against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte lost 112-100. Miles Bridges had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

Ben Simmons (nerve impingement in lower back) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) are out for the rest of the season. Cam Johnson (ankle) is out for Saturday’s game. Day’Ron Sharpe (wrist) and Cam Thomas (ankle/foot) are probable. Brooklyn interim head coach Kevin Ollie could start:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr. SG: Dennis Schroder SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

LaMelo Ball (right ankle), Seth Curry (right ankle), Cody Martin (left ankle) and Mark Williams (lower back) missed Friday’s game. Their status needs to be tracked prior to the start of the game. Charlotte coach Steve Clifford could start:

PG: Vasilije Micic SG: Brandon Miller SF: Miles Bridges PF: Grant Williams C: Nick Richards

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Miles Bridges has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He could continue his form from Friday and end the game with over 21.5 points.

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 19.5 points. All things good for Brooklyn start with him and he should go off Saturday for more than 19.5 points and help the Nets win the game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Nets are favored on the road. Brooklyn should cover the spread for a win against the struggling Hornets. While the game itself might not be an offensive masterclass, the team total should be over 208.5 points.